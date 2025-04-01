Iberostar Hotels & Resorts Cuba is in the spotlight this April, offering Sunwing Vacations customers extensive perks on their next escape

Customers looking to book their next getaway can take advantage of reduced rates, room upgrades, Sunwing exclusive added values and more

TORONTO, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Spring is in season and with it, a new Partner of the Month offer from Sunwing Vacations and Iberostar Hotels & Resorts Cuba. Starting today until April 30, 2025, for travel by October 31, 2025, Canadian travellers can enjoy limited-time rate reductions, room upgrades* at select participating hotels within Iberostar's Star Relax and Star Family Collections, and added values* exclusive to Sunwing customers from welcome cocktails to private check-in and more.

Iberostar Origin Laguna Azul, Varadero, Cuba (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

Plus, vacationers have the exciting opportunity to enter for their chance to win one of three all inclusive getaways at Iberostar Selection Esmeralda, Iberostar Origin Tainos or Iberostar Origin Daiquiri, for travel between May 1 and December 21, 2025, by completing the contest form on Sunwing.ca.

The all-ages Iberostar Selection Varadero is one of this month's participating properties, one that's widely beloved for its pristine white-sand beach, convenient amenities and all-ages activities including the on-site splash pad, kids club and complimentary water sports like kayaking, sailing and windsurfing. For those with a curiosity for what's beyond the borders of their resort walls, Varadero's cultural attractions, shopping areas and more are ready to be seen, including the nearby city of Havana which is easily accessible by car.

Set in the quintessential beach destination of Cayo Coco, Iberostar Origin Playa Pilar is an affordable all inclusive option for those travelling as a family – big or small – and conveniently located near the area's top attractions and within a kilometre of the popular Playa Pilar Beach. On site, travellers can enjoy the resort's multiple pools, daily activities like Tai Chi and dance lessons, and supervised fun at the kids club.

Iberostar Origin Playa Alameda is a fan-favourite adults only resort that offers intimate and relaxing escapes on Varadero's impressive beachfront. Beyond its beautiful grounds with a boulevard surrounded by lush tropical gardens, vacationers will love the resort's varied on-site offerings, from the freshwater pool to beach volleyball and tennis courts, several land and non-motorized water sport activities, wellness centre ($) and more.

As Sunwing Vacations' Partner of the Month, customers can take advantage of these limited-time Iberostar Hotels & Resorts Cuba perks when they contact a travel advisor or visit Sunwing.ca by April 30, 2025.

*Restrictions apply.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Inc.

For more information: Melanie Anne Filipp, Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]; Marissa Maheu-Mendes, Manager, PR & Influencer Marketing, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]