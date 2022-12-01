ROBERVAL QC, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - After detecting an unusual use of electricity in April 2021, Hydro-Québec's corporate security teams uncovered an electricity theft network in July of the same year.

Offences were committed in about 15 homes in Roberval, Chambord, Saint-Bruno, Saint-Félicien, Hébertville, Saint-Prime and Mashteuiatsh.

Criminal charges for electricity theft and mischief were laid today at the Roberval courthouse against three people and four legal entities.

The theft amounted to more than $300,000, and the mischief totaled $20,000.

Every year, Hydro-Québec's corporate security teams in charge of ensuring revenue protection and integrity handle approximately 400 files related to electricity theft.

Out of fairness to its customers and to avoid recurring losses, Hydro-Québec is continuing its efforts to counter fraud. From 2019 to 2021, the company billed additional amounts totaling over $16.5 million across Québec thanks to its theft detection and intervention methods.

Citizens are invited to call the confidential Ouvrons l'œil hotline at 1 877 816-1212 to report fraud or what they think may be non-compliant electrical installations.

It is important to remember that electrical installations that have been tampered with are more likely to result in electrocution and/or fire.

