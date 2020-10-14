MONTRÉAL, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - An investigation conducted by Hydro-Québec's corporate security team has led to the arrest, by the Lévis police force, of a man suspected of a string of copper thefts.

Between July and September 2020, a number of breaking and entering incidents and metal thefts occurred at Hydro-Québec's administrative center in Lévis. In 2017, a sting of thefts had taken place at the same location, almost at the same time of year. Thanks to a joint investigation by Hydro-Québec and Lévis police, a suspect was identified as the potential perpetrator of these infractions.

In searches conducted last week at the suspect's residence and other locations, several items justifying the suspect's arrest were found, including metal from the Lévis administrative center and housebreaking tools.

During his interrogation, the suspect admitted to having committed a series of crimes against Hydro-Québec in 2020 and 2017. Upon completion of the investigation, the results will be transferred to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions so that charges can be laid.

At this stage of its investigation, Hydro-Québec estimates that the thefts and other infractions amount to more than $128,000.

Hydro-Québec asks for the public's assistance in fighting this type of crime. To report an incident or suspicious activity, citizens are invited to call the confidential Ouvrons l'œil hotline at 1 877 816-1212.

