MONTRÉAL, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec's vigilance led to an investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) into a former employee of Hydro-Québec's Center of Excellence in Transportation Electrification and Energy Storage (CETEES). Our corporate security team carried out the initial steps of the investigation before quickly communicating with the competent organizations, considering the scope of the issues identified.

The employee was a researcher at CETEES who worked on battery materials. He did not have access to information related to Hydro-Québec's core mission. All his accesses were revoked as soon as suspicions arose. His employment was finally terminated for serious violations to the company's Code of ethics.

"Our detection and intervention mechanisms allowed our investigators to bring this matter to the attention of the RCMP, with whom we have worked closely ever since. No organization is safe from a situation like this one, which is why we must always remain vigilant and transparent, and we must not tolerate violations of the company's code of ethics," said Dominic Roy, Senior Director responsible for corporate security at Hydro-Québec.

CETEES is dedicated to research and development in the field of battery materials. It develops advanced technologies for tomorrow's electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

Hydro-Québec relies on an experienced corporate security team and implements prevention and detection measures according to industry best practices. The company also collaborates with an extensive network of partners to protect its activities.

