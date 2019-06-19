Hydro-Québec Joins Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

MONTRÉAL, June 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec strives be acknowledged among the best in its industry with respect to its relations with Indigenous peoples, and continually works to adopt best practices. By recently joining the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) and signing up for Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) certification, it is demonstrating that willingness.

"Our commitment confirms how important we consider strengthening our ties with the various Indigenous communities to be," said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hydro-Québec. "We'll continue to create sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships with Indigenous nations and communities, based on respect for shared values and culture. By working closely with Indigenous nations, we've gradually improved our methods in this area, which has helped us carry out the projects that make us so proud today."

In signing up for PAR certification, Hydro-Québec has made a commitment to undertake an in-depth review of its ways of doing things in order to be

a great place to work that is welcoming to Indigenous employees;

an excellent business partner to Indigenous firms;

an electricity service provider that meets the expectations of Indigenous customers;

a company that strives to harmonize its infrastructure and activities with the Indigenous environment.

About the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

The Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) positions Aboriginal business at the focal point for strengthening Aboriginal communities, promoting progressive and prosperous relationships, and growing a new economy based on mutual respect and shared prosperity. CCAB provides an array of business development offerings, including certification for Aboriginal-owned businesses (CAB) and companies with Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR). TFAB (Tools and Financing for Aboriginal Business) connects Aboriginal entrepreneurs with tools, training and networks to strengthen and scale their businesses.

