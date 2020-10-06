This ambitious project is expected to yield many benefits, including: reducing design and commissioning delays through the early detection of failures, among other things; enhancing collaborations among engineering teams through a common information exchange platform; and increasing the quality of testing aimed at optimizing electrical systems from end to end.

"This agreement with CRHQ—a leader in smart grid innovation—will give us the opportunity to leverage our recognized experience in the field of digital simulation model interoperability to offer collaborative software solutions to the designers of the future," said Thierry Roudier, President and Founder of E–Sim Solutions.

"Through this agreement, Hydro-Québec is joining forces with a small Québec-based company to prepare for the future by developing grid simulation and analysis solutions that both support the energy transition and leverage the digital transition, all the while minimizing the potential cybersecurity and reliability risks that stem from the ever-growing complexity of power systems," said Jean Matte, Senior Director of Hydro-Québec's research center (CRHQ).

About E–Sim Solutions

E–Sim Solutions is a Canadian company that offers software solutions designed to promote collaboration and the exchange of information among engineering teams within your company and with your business partners. Today, the design of complex products and systems—especially at the modeling and simulation stages—requires that engineers from various areas collaborate early in the product lifecycle. Due to the diversity of technologies and the large number of people involved, it is often difficult to efficiently gather the information needed to develop each sub–system that goes into the final product.

Effective collaboration has thus become a key performance factor for most businesses. To this end, E-Sim Solutions designs user-friendly modeling and simulation solutions based on the user experience that feature dynamic interoperability between models to support the integration of your simulation processes and tools.

About Hydro-Quebec

Hydro-Québec generates, transmits and distributes electricity. It is the largest electricity producer in Canada and one of the world's leading hydropower producers. Its sole shareholder is the Québec government. It uses mainly renewable generating options, in particular large-scale hydropower. Hydro-Québec's research center (CRHQ) conducts research and development in energy-related fields, including energy efficiency. Since its inception in 1967 under the name Institut de recherche d'Hydro-Québec (IREQ), its employees have been awarded hundreds of patents and published thousands of articles.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

