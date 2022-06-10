Hydro One and Coaches Association of Ontario increase access to sports with the Return to Coaching Community Grant

TORONTO, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One and the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO) launched the Return to Coaching Community Grant to help coaches cover the costs for organized sports, including sourcing new equipment, safety training, protective equipment and much more. According to the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities State of Sport report, 75 per cent of community sport organizations surveyed say programming costs have increased compared to costs before the pandemic. To help ensure young people can continue to enjoy their favourite sports, eligible coaches and organizations can apply for the Return to Coaching Community Grant to receive up to $1,000 to cover rising expenses and make sports more accessible.

"At the CAO, we are committed to serving the needs of coaches by ensuring they have the resources necessary to continue supporting athletes and participants especially as they return to playing fields across the province," said Jeremy Cross, Executive Director, Coaches Association of Ontario. "This continued partnership with Hydro One provides coaches at every level access to the tools they need to serve their community while keeping safety and development top of mind."

"Hydro One feels a deep responsibility to be present and support the organizations working tirelessly to build safe communities, including the Coaches Association of Ontario," said Jay Armitage, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Hydro One. "The loss of social programs and organized sports over the last few years has been especially hard for young people. Our partnership with the Coaches Association of Ontario will energize the return to sports, making programming safer and more accessible. We thank coaches for their unwavering commitment to their teams and communities."

The CAO and Hydro One have also opened nominations for the Hydro One Safe Play Award, awarded to one exemplary coach committed to promoting safety within their team(s) and community as part of the 2022 Ontario Coaching Excellence Awards. Last year, Zak Lewis from the Ottawa Rowing Club was selected for his work as a dedicated community builder who is growing his sport in an accessible, safe, and inclusive way for all.

Applications for the 2022 Return to Coaching Community Grant can be submitted online at www.safesport101.coachesontario.ca. Grant submissions close July 6, 2022 and recipients will be notified in August, 2022. To nominate a coach for the Hydro One Safe Play Award, visit www.coachesontario.ca/awards. Nominations close July 6, 2022.



The Return to Coaching Community Grant and Hydro One Safe Play Award are part of Safe Sport 101, a partnership between Hydro One and the CAO dedicated to giving coaches the tools they need to make sport safe, fun, and inclusive for all. Safe Sport 101 also includes a virtual hub that offers coaches free safety resources including an eight-part eLearning series, downloadable resources, and quizzes.



Hydro One's Community Investment program focuses on building safe communities in Ontario. The company supports programs, events and initiatives that focus on safety training and safe play. Some of its partners include the ACT Foundation, Jack.org, and Scouts Canada. Established in 2020, the Safe Sport 101 partnership between Hydro One and the CAO is dedicated to ensuring continued access to safe, fun, and inclusive sports for all.

About the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO)

The Coaches Association of Ontario is an independent, non-profit organization that supports coaches from community to high performance across all sports in Ontario. For more information, please visit www.coachesontario.ca, follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

