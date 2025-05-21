Hydro One and Coaches Association increase access to organized sport for Ontario youth

The Community Coaching Grant helps offset the rising costs of sport for coaches and athletes

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One Inc. (Hydro One) and the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO) announced the 2025 Community Coaching Grant has opened applications to help eligible coaches and organizations cover the rising costs of organized sports for youth. Recipients of the 2025 Community Coaching Grant will receive up to $1,000 to cover expenses to keep sports safe and accessible. This includes costs related to new equipment, facility upgrades, safety training and coaching workshops.

SafeSport 101 (CNW Group/Coaches Association of Ontario)

"With the support of the Community Coaching Grant last year, Cruisers Sports was able to enhance our safe sport commitment to our members," said Lisa Myers, a grant recipient and Director of Para Athletics, Cruisers Sports. "It enabled us to reinforce our safe sport policies by standardizing the timing of vulnerable sector checks for all leaders, while also expanding our boccia equipment to better serve athletes of all abilities. From top-level planning to hands-on Try It sessions, the support from CAO and Hydro One made our programming more accessible, inclusive and safe for everyone involved."

Of the 70 per cent of coaches in Ontario who volunteer more than 600 million hours annually, more than half cite out-of-pocket expenses as a significant barrier according to CAO's Ontario Coaching Report.

"For a fifth summer, Hydro One will work together with CAO to support local coaches as they build caring connections in the organizations that make sport more accessible for young athletes across the province," said Bronwen Evans, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, Hydro One. "Sports and coaches play a critical role in the lives of young people and we thank them for everything they do for athletes, teams and communities."

"Our partnership with Hydro One strengthens our ability to empower coaches who play a vital role in making sport more inclusive and accessible," said Jeremy Cross, Executive Director, Coaches Association of Ontario. "Together, we're investing in the people who make sport possible, prioritizing safety and growth all across Ontario."

Nominations have also opened for the Hydro One Safe Play Award, presented to one exemplary coach committed to promoting safety within their team(s) and community as part of the 2025 Ontario Coaching Excellence Awards. In 2024, Micah Bradnam from the KW Vipers Basketball was selected for his work beyond the court, emphasizing the importance of balance, self-care and mental well-being. This year's recipient will be awarded on September 13, 2025, at BMO Field with a Toronto Argonauts VIP experience and a $500 prize as part of National Coaches Week.

Applications for the 2025 Community Coaching Grant can be submitted online at http://safesport101.coachesontario.ca/grant. Grant submissions close June 8, 2025 and recipients will be notified in August 2025.

To nominate a coach for the Hydro One Safe Play Award, visit www.coachesontario.ca/awards. Nominations close June 13, 2025.

The Community Coaching Grant and Hydro One Safe Play Award are part of Safe Sport 101, a partnership between Hydro One and the CAO established in 2020, dedicated to giving coaches the tools they need to make sport safe, fun, and inclusive for all. Safe Sport 101 is a virtual hub that offers coaches free safety resources including an eight-part eLearning series, community grants, downloadable resources, and the latest coaching research with the Ontario Coaching Report.

About the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO)

The Coaches Association of Ontario is an independent, non-profit organization that supports coaches from community to high performance across all sports in Ontario. Providing coach development, funding opportunities, and events that support, recognize and represent all coaches across the province.

For more information, please visit www.coachesontario.ca, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with 1.5 million valued customers, $36.7 billion in assets as at December 31, 2024, and annual revenues in 2024 of $8.5 billion.

Our team of 10,100 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2024, Hydro One invested $3.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying $2.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.

For More Information

For more information about everything Hydro One, please visit www.hydroone.com where you can find additional information including links to securities filings, historical financial reports, and information about the Company's governance practices, corporate social responsibility, customer solutions, and further information about its business.

SOURCE Coaches Association of Ontario

For further information: Media can contact Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868; Sarah Kelly, Senior Lead, Marketing & Partnership Strategy, Coaches Association of Ontario, [email protected], Tel: 416-426-7064