Members of the Power Workers' Union ratify collective agreement

TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Hydro One Inc. (Hydro One) and the Power Workers' Union (PWU) are pleased to announce that PWU members have ratified the tentative agreement reached on May 5, 2025. The new agreement is effective from October 1, 2025, to March 31, 2028, and combines the main and Customer Service Organization agreements into one, covering front-line and customer-facing roles.

"Thank you to the Power Workers' Union leadership and both bargaining teams for their efforts to reach a balanced and fair outcome," said David Lebeter, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hydro One. "I am confident that under this unified agreement, our employees represented by the Power Workers' Union will continue to work safely to deliver value and support growth in Ontario for years to come."

"The Power Workers' Union are pleased with the stability that comes from successfully negotiating a unified collective agreement that meets the needs of our members and the public," said Jeff Parnell, PWU President. "Achieving the agreement early, before the end of the previous collective agreement, is testament to the positive relations between the parties and will ensure the PWU will continue to be the people who help keep the lights on in Ontario."

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with 1.5 million valued customers, $36.7 billion in assets as at December 31, 2024, and annual revenues in 2024 of $8.5 billion.

Our team of 10,100 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2024, Hydro One invested $3.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying $2.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.

