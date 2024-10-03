Hydro One to send 100 highly skilled storm responders to help restore power in Georgia

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One announced it is sending approximately 100 employees to help restore power alongside crews from Georgia Power following the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene. The storm has caused widespread destruction and power outages across southeastern U.S. It is estimated that more than 650,000 Georgia Power customers lost power due to the storm.

Hydro One crews joined by Teri French, Executive Vice President, Safety, Operations and Customer Experience, Hydro One, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Electrification and Sam Oosterhoff, Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries this morning near Niagara border before driving to Georgia to help restore power after Hurricane Helene. (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

"Helene brought violent winds, heavy rains causing severe damage and devastation. Our thoughts are with our neighbours in the southeast affected by this catastrophic hurricane," said Teri French, Executive Vice President, Safety, Operations and Customer Experience. "Our highly skilled storm responders have a long history of working safely alongside other utilities to support communities during times of crisis. We are proud to answer the call and send our crews to care for others during their time of need."

"Ontario and Canada remain steadfast friends and democratic allies to the United States of America and stand ready to support them as they confront the devastation of Hurricane Helene. Hydro One's commitment to supporting our neighbours in times of crisis reflects the very best of Ontario and the importance of the special Canada-United States relationship," said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Electrification. "We thank the skilled women and men who will work diligently to restore power and support recovery for the victims."

Hydro One's hardworking and dedicated employees are trained to work in emergency situations on both transmission and distribution systems. The company will send approximately 100 power line workers to help Georgia Power with the restoration efforts.

"I am deeply grateful for the commitment and generosity of our men and women at Hydro One. Today, over 100 of Ontario's finest in grid repair and restoration are heading to the US, answering the call to help communities still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Helene," said Sam Oosterhoff, Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries. "These workers embody the spirit of cooperation that underpins our partnership with the United States, and we stand behind them as they work to turn the lights back on for our friends to the south. These workers exemplify the Ontario spirit - helping those who need it, with willing hearts and skillful hands. I wish to thank them for their dedication and service."

As part of the North Atlantic Mutual Assistance Group, Hydro One has reciprocal agreements in place with North American utilities to provide assistance during significant power outages. In these mutual assistance situations, all costs are covered by the utilities receiving help.

Hydro One has received 14 emergency response awards from the Edison Electric Institute for its storm recovery efforts, including mutual assistance restoration work following the California wildfires and the nor'easter storms Riley and Quinn in 2018 and Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $32.8 billion in assets as at December 31, 2023, and annual revenues in 2023 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2023, Hydro One invested approximately $2.5 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $2.5 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.

