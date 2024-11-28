New report finds most Ontario coaches know hazing is problematic yet it remains engrained in the sport system

The 2024 Ontario Coaching Report highlights 86% of coaches agree hazing is a serious issue

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO), with support from Hydro One Networks Inc. (Hydro One), released its second annual 2024 Ontario Coaching Report which sheds light on the current state of sport culture and coaching practices across the province. This year's report delves deeper into the prevalence of hazing and team initiation practices, along with the broader sport culture in the province.

The 2024 Ontario Coaching Report - The state of sport culture & coaching in Ontario. (CNW Group/Coaches Association of Ontario)

The report reveals that while a majority of coaches in Ontario demonstrate a strong commitment to positive sport values, one in three are not consistently coaching in ways that reflects these values. In addition, coaches aged 18-34 report two to five times higher levels of hazing behaviours amongst their teams compared to their older counterparts (35-54 & 55+). Overall, the report concludes more can be done to support the one in seven adult Ontarians coaching across all levels of sport in the province.

Additional noteworthy findings from the report include:

4 in 10 coaches are aware of hazing within their teams and 6 in 10 personally experienced it as athletes.

coaches are aware of hazing within their teams and personally experienced it as athletes. While 86% of coaches agree that hazing in sports is a serious issue, only 4 in 10 report having a set of clear standards on acceptable behavior or intervene when hazing practices occur.

agree that hazing in sports is a serious issue, only report having a set of clear standards on acceptable behavior or intervene when hazing practices occur. 83% of coaches agree that creating a positive sport culture is essential, yet 40% did not know what values make up that culture.

agree that creating a positive sport culture is essential, yet did not know what values make up that culture. 1 in 10 coaches say that core values like fair play and athlete health are not important to their coaching.

say that core values like fair play and athlete health are not important to their coaching. 77% of coaches emphasize skill development and progress over winning.

of coaches emphasize skill development and progress over winning. 90% of coaches rated fun and skill development as the most important values in their coaching.

While hazing is often described as a 'harmless tradition', the opposite is true. From activities such as wearing embarrassing clothing and using demeaning nicknames to more severe actions such as vandalism and pressure to consume alcohol or drugs, all of these leaves lasting emotional, physical and mental impacts on athletes.

The findings of the report will help connect Ontario sport communities to information and resources necessary to ensure that coaches, parents and organizations have the tools they need to make sport safe, inclusive and fun for everyone.

The Ontario Coaching Report is the first ground-breaking study that provided a comprehensive look at the state of coaching across Ontario's diverse sport sectors. With more than 70 per cent of coaches volunteering their time, roughly 600 million hours annually, the report is a crucial step to ensuring the challenges faced by these and all coaches, are properly supported while fostering positive sport environments.

This year's report builds on the findings of 2023's inaugural report, which underscored the positive mental health and life benefits of coaching but also revealed the issue of hazing within clubs and organizations.

The Ontario Coaching Report is part of the Safe Sport 101 partnership between CAO and Hydro One. Launched in 2019, Safe Sport 101 is a free virtual hub that provides coaches with the tools and resources they need to make sport safe, fun and inclusive for all. The hub includes the Safe Sport 101 Playbook eLearning series, downloadable resources, and grant programs.

One thousand coaches representing more than 80 sports were surveyed by Leger for the report, a significant step in assessing coaching behaviors across all sports and contexts, ranging from grassroots to club competition and high performance. The full report is available at safesport101.coachesontario.ca/report.

Quotes:

"Coaches in Ontario are dedicated to fostering a safe and inclusive environment. Access to training and gaps in understanding of positive sport experiences continue to be a challenge. Thanks to the support of partners like Hydro One, we're working to expand training opportunities and resources, empowering coaches to better embody the values they prioritize." – Jeremy Cross, Executive Director, Coaching Association of Ontario

"A common sentiment in sport is the need to shift the culture. However, the follow-up question "How?" is often overlooked. This report provides us with specific insights, bridging the gap between knowing change is necessary and understanding how to make it happen. Bravo!" – Allison Forsyth, Founder, Generation Safe, and former Canadian Olympic Alpine Skier

"Team building is at the core of creating a positive sport culture, in all levels of sport. This report emphasizes the need for a culture shift - one that prioritizes education and inclusive team-building practices. While many activities are still viewed as attempts to bond, they actually undermine trust and create division within teams. Building a culture based on communication, mutual respect, and a sense of belonging is essential for both individual and team success, regardless of athletes' age." – Dr. Jay Johnson, leading Canadian hazing researcher, University of Manitoba.

"Coaches are the lifeblood of amateur sport. They should be equipped with knowledge, supported with positivity, and recognized for their invaluable contributions to the development of young people. The Ontario Coaching Report provides us with valuable insight as to how all stakeholders of sport can work together to improve the experience of coaches, which in turn, will improve the experiences of the most important stakeholder - the athletes." – Michael Selliah, Basketball Coach and Performance Programs Coordinator, Ontario Cycling

"The launch of this report calls attention to the needs of coaches and inspires incredible work by the CAO to put support systems in place. As an employee at Hydro One, as well as a coach myself, I know firsthand that safety is a priority, and coaches play a critical role in building a safe, fun and rewarding environment for their athletes and teams." – Lorraine Gray, Vice President, Systems Operations & Stations Service, Hydro One

About the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO)

The Coaches Association of Ontario is an independent, non-profit organization that supports coaches from community to high performance across all sports in Ontario. Providing coach development, funding opportunities, and events that support, recognize and represent all coaches across the province.

For more information, please visit www.coachesontario.ca, follow us on Facebook, Instagram.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $32.8 billion in assets as at December 31, 2023, and annual revenues in 2023 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2023, Hydro One invested approximately $2.5 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $2.5 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information:

