Hydro One and Coaches Association of Ontario announce 2021 Coaching Excellence award recipients

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - To celebrate the 7th annual National Coaches Week, which runs from September 18-26, the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO) will recognize 10 coaches from across the province with the highest coaching honour at the 2021 Ontario Coaching Excellence Awards. National Coaches Week highlights the positive impact coaches have on athletes and the role they play in building safe communities by saying #ThanksCoach.

Through the continued Safe Sport 101 partnership between the CAO and Hydro One:

One coach will be awarded with the Hydro One Safe Play Award

All award recipients will be provided with funding to purchase sporting goods from local Canadian retailers of their choice

46 coaches from 36 communities across the province will receive a Return to Coaching Community Grant, for tools and resources they need to get back to playing sports safely in-person

"We're so proud of all our award recipients and the positive impact each of them have on and off the field with their athletes and communities. And as we continue to recover from the pandemic we know coaches play a vital role in ensuring sports remain welcoming, safe, positive and engaging for all participants," said CAO's Executive Director, Jeremy Cross.

"At Hydro One, we're energizing life by supporting local coaches who play a critical role in building resilience, confidence and leadership skills in athletes across the province," said Jay Armitage, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Hydro One. "Participation in sports, especially during this challenging time, helps athletes maintain their mental and physical well-being, and we could not be more proud to help coaches and athletes as they safely return to in-person sports. Congratulations to all award recipients, and thank you for the important work you do in your communities to make sports safe, fun and inclusive for all."

The awards are hosted by two-time World Champion, Olympian, TV Host, Author and Sports Broadcaster, Perdita Felicien. Tune into the live online broadcast on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m. at www.coachesontario.ca/events/awards .

The 2021 Ontario Coaching Excellence Award winners are:

Name: Award: Organization: City: Matthew

Aslett Male Grassroots Coach

Award St. John Paul II Elementary

School Oakville Jessica

Brown Female Grassroots Coach

Award Gold Ice: Skate Canada

Brampton-Chinguacousy Brampton Colin Ward Male School Sport Coach

Award Lo-Ellen Park Secondary

School Sudbury Kelly

Gouveia Female School Sport Coach

Award Fletcher's Meadow

Secondary School Brampton Joel

Hazzan Male Good to Great Coach

Award Ottawa River Canoe Club Dunrobin Dallas

Price Female Good to Great Coach

Award Toronto Nomads Rugby

Football Club Toronto Abderrahim

Moussa Everyone Matters Coach

Award Tumblers Gymnastics

Centre Orleans Zak Lewis Hydro One Safe Play Award Ottawa Rowing Club Ottawa Jordan

McFarlane Susan Kitchen Trailblazer

Award YAAACE Toronto Darlene

Joseph Andy Higgins Lifetime

Achievement Award Gloucester Skating Club Orleans

For more information about National Coaches Week across Ontario visit www.coachesontario.ca/events/coachesweek .

For more information about Safe Sport 101 and the full list of the Return to Coaching Community Grant recipients, visit safesport101.coachesontario.ca .

About the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO)

The Coaches Association of Ontario is an independent, non-profit organization that supports coaches from community to high performance across all sports in Ontario. For more information, please visit www.coachesontario.ca , follow us on Facebook or Twitter .

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H )

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion.

Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com ; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov .

