Howard Eng named CEO of The Year at 2019 Ontario Business Achievement Awards

"Howard is a man of exemplary foresight and vision and, with the support of his leadership team, the GTAA and the broader community has benefitted greatly from his years at the helm of our airport," said Doug Allingham, Chairman of the Board, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "This award is another example of just how far Howard's influence has extended beyond the walls of the airport. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to congratulate Howard on this prestigious award."

Mr. Eng will be retiring in the first quarter of 2020 following a memorable career that culminated in leading Toronto Pearson on an eight-year journey of unprecedented growth.

Under Mr. Eng's leadership, Toronto Pearson has experienced unprecedented levels of growth, passenger service, and financial sustainability. Since assuming the role of CEO in 2012, total traffic at Toronto Pearson has grown by 15 million passengers. Today, Toronto Pearson is recognized by Airports Council International as the best large airport in North America for passenger experience. Toronto Pearson has also emerged as a global mega hub, joining the ranks of the top 30 international airports worldwide based on passenger numbers, and is ranked the sixth-most internationally connected airport in the world according to Official Aviation Guide's (OAG) "Megahubs International Index 2019." This connectivity means that passengers can count on Pearson for global access to trade, travel and commerce, with regular direct flights reaching nearly 3/4 of the global economy.

Moreover, Mr. Eng's vision for a region that is better connected both locally and to the world has resulted in improved collaboration among airports in Southern Ontario to manage forecasted demand for air service. Mr. Eng is also recognized for his work to connect the airport on the ground to the Greater Toronto Area through better transit. Pearson has also become a vocal advocate for regional transit in the GTHA, inspiring new discussion about the future of transit with its vision for "Union Station West".

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport. The GTAA's vision is to make Toronto Pearson the best airport in the world. Towards this objective, the GTAA focuses on ensuring the safety and security of passengers and airport employees, enhancing the passenger experience and supporting the success of its airline partners. Toronto Pearson served more than 49.5 million passengers in 2018, making it Canada's busiest airport. With 163 international routes, Toronto Pearson is also North America's most internationally connected airport.

For more information, please visit Toronto Pearson on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Greater Toronto Airports Authority

For further information: GTAA Media Office | media.relations@gtaa.com | (416) 776-3709

Related Links

www.gtaa.com

