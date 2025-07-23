OTTAWA, ON, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to tackling housing challenges and advancing innovative solutions that improve housing outcomes for Canadians. To support the acceleration of housing production, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) today announced the Game-Changer prize recipients of the Housing Supply Challenge (HSC), with $15 million awarded to four submissions:

Game-Changer Gold:

Promise Robotics – Homebuilding robotic factory as-a-service™ for industrialized homebuilding at scale

Game-Changer Silver:

Tapestry Community Capital – Scaling affordable housing development with the power of community investment

Mddl – Building the mddl housing ecosystem

One Bowl – Tree to Home

The Housing Supply Challenge invited citizens, stakeholders and experts to propose solutions to the barriers to new housing supply and distributed $300 million in funding over five years to successful finalists. More information is available on the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation website.

Quotes:

"Innovators across the country have answered the call of the Housing Supply Challenge and I'm thrilled to see the work these Game-Changers are doing to accelerate housing production. These projects will make a positive difference in communities across Canada for generations to come." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada.

Quick facts:

The HSC is being delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and aims to: Provide new resources and find solutions to enhance housing supply and provide a platform to share these models with communities across Canada . Help address barriers to housing supply and affordability, showcase new ideas and solutions and cultivate collaboration and partnerships.

The HSC is a component of Impact Canada, a Government of Canada -wide initiative to help departments accelerate the adoption of innovative funding approaches to deliver meaningful results to Canadians.

-wide initiative to help departments accelerate the adoption of innovative funding approaches to deliver meaningful results to Canadians. CMHC administers this program on behalf of the Government of Canada as part of the National Housing Strategy.

as part of the National Housing Strategy. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of March 2025 , the federal government has committed $65.84 billion to support the creation of over 166,000 units and the repair of over 322,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is an $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

Additional Information:

