PORT HARDY, BC, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the government today announced funding of over $11.1 million for the Urban Village in Port Hardy. The announcement was made as part of a sacred Blessing Ceremony hosted by the Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw Housing Society (GNHS).

This project is a crucial step towards addressing the urgent need for safe, affordable, and culturally appropriate housing for Indigenous households and Elders in Port Hardy and the District of Mt. Waddington.

The project, located at 8925 Park Drive, has 27 apartments across three, low-rise buildings with a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units. Construction is being undertaken by K'awat'si Construction Company, a subsidiary of K'awat'si Economic Development Corporation (KEDC), Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw Nation's economic development subsidiary.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.

Quotes:

"The federal government is committed to providing communities with the support they need to develop local solutions to housing challenges. Working with our partners, we're ensuring that everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"It's crucial that Indigenous people in Port Hardy and throughout British Columbia have access to affordable homes where they feel culturally safe and supported. We'll keep working with First Nations and the federal government so more Indigenous people find homes that reflect their culture and values, close to family in the community they love." – Christine Boyle, BC Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

"This blessing ceremony signifies more than just the start of construction; it represents a commitment to our community's well-being and a new chapter of hope for our families and Elders. This project is a testament to what can be achieved when Indigenous leadership, government partners, and industry come together to address critical housing needs in a culturally respectful way."" – Chief Leslie Walkus, Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw First Nations

Quick Facts:

Funding provided for the Urban Village is as follows: $11.16 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund $6.07 million from the Province through BC Housing's Indigenous Housing Fund, as well as annual operating funding. $811,000 from Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw First Nations as well as the land for the project.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of March 2025 , the Government of Canada has committed $11.99 billion to support the creation of over 46,000 units and the repair of over 174,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund.

The Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw Housing Society is an independent self-governing entity established to develop and provide affordable housing options to low and no-income Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw members and other First Nations people, including Elders, living in Port Hardy and the District of Mt. Waddington. Its purposes also include acting as an independent housing authority, working with social and community organizations, and providing quality housing services based on mutual respect and recognition

