Horacio Barbeito Appointed President and CEO of Walmart Canada

"We're pleased that Haio's next role will be leading Walmart Canada, where the team will benefit from his engaging approach and breadth of experience," said Dirk Van den Berghe, EVP, Walmart and Regional CEO, Asia and Canada. "During his time in Argentina and Chile, Haio has led the business to consistently deliver strong performance while at the same time focusing on people through digital talent acquisition, talent development, and diversity and inclusion – resulting in increased engagement across the business."

As the incoming CEO of Walmart Canada, Haio is an example of the career opportunities that can be found at Walmart. He started with the company nearly 25 years ago as a Trainee Buyer and has developed his career through roles including replenishment in Argentina and the U.S., supply chain and store operations in Puerto Rico, and many other leadership positions including in 2012 being named CEO of Walmart Argentina and then in 2015 became CEO of Walmart Argentina and Chile.

"I'm very excited by the opportunity to lead the Walmart Canada team," said Barbeito. "We will continue to work to drive the growth and innovation our Canadian customers expect."

The company announced that after a long and impressive 23-year career at Walmart, Lee Tappenden, the current Walmart Canada President and CEO, will be leaving the company at the end of the year.

Tappenden will work with Barbeito through October and will then take on a global role as part of the International Support Team focusing on global sourcing and supplier leverage until his departure on January 31, 2020.

"Lee is a servant leader with a strong connection to associates, customers and our communities," said Van den Berghe. "He drove improvements in both associate engagement scores and customer satisfaction metrics. Lee's passion for elevating charitable causes, such as Children's Miracle Network and Walmart's Fight Hunger. Spark Change campaigns, and his energy will be missed."

