Experienced leader will take on newly created role supporting Homewood Health's growth in providing workplace mental health services to large Canadian organizations

GUELPH, ON, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Homewood Health, a Canadian leader in mental health care and treatment services, today announced that Adam Kelly has joined the organization in the role of Senior Vice-President of Strategic Partnerships effective October 3, 2023. In this role, Mr. Kelly will work closely with senior leaders across Canada to collaborate on providing mental health solutions for organizations and individuals as well as support the evolving product vision for the organization.

Mr. Kelly has over 20 years of experience in the workplace mental health industry working with organizations to develop mental health, digital health, and other support solutions for their employees and members. Prior to joining Homewood Health, he held senior commercial and operations roles with Morneau Shepell, Mindbeacon and CloudMD.

"We are excited to have Adam join the Homewood organization in this important role," said Sean Slater, Executive Vice President Revenue & Customer Experience at Homewood Health. "His excellent experience and the relationships he's built over two decades in the workplace mental health industry will introduce new opportunities for Homewood to support the needs of individuals, employees, and organizations."

Mr. Kelly's role will include building relationships with organizations that can benefit from Homewood Health's current and future workplace mental health products, while also introducing novel solutions constructed with core services from across the Homewood Stepped Care Continuum – the most comprehensive range of mental health and employee support services in Canada.

"I am very pleased to be joining Homewood Health, an experienced national leader trusted by thousands of organizations and millions of Canadians," said Mr. Kelly. "The breadth of outstanding services, the depth of the organization's expertise, and proven outcomes will help us offer unique and compelling solutions to Canadian organizations seeking to provide better care to all Canadians."

