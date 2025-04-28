GUELPH, ON, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Homewood Health, Canada's leader in mental health, trauma and addiction services, offers immediate, free telephone support to all Canadians impacted by the tragic incident at the Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day Street Festival.

Following the event, where a vehicle drove into a crowd during a Filipino community celebration, killing and injuring multiple people and leaving many witnesses and community members deeply shaken, Homewood Health is making 24/7 crisis support services available to anyone in need of emotional support.

"Our thoughts are with everyone – the victims and their families, members of the Filipino community and all Canadians affected by this tragic event," said Jagoda Pike, President and CEO of Homewood Health. "We know that sudden, traumatic incidents like this can have a lasting emotional impact. We want Canadians to know that support is available."

Canadians experiencing emotional distress or mental health challenges because of this incident can call 1-833-375-0269 for immediate, confidential support. Trained counsellors are available around the clock to provide emotional support, coping strategies, and mental health resources.

Homewood Health remains committed to supporting individuals, families, and communities across Canada through difficult times, offering trusted mental health services and crisis support whenever needed.

We thank all first responders and emergency personnel for their prompt attention and for serving those in the Vancouver community during and after this incident.

About Homewood Health

With over 140 years of experience, Homewood Health is at the forefront of mental health and well-being, providing Canadians with an unparalleled continuum of care. We achieve outstanding outcomes every day through our national network of over 6,000 employees and clinical experts working in partnership with leading employers, organizations and researchers. Our unique and comprehensive stepped care continuum provides the most complete range of mental health services available nationally – from organizational support & training programs to employee assistance & mental health programs, as well as specialized expertise in assessments, return to work, recovery management and family support – all supported by our medical and mental health expertise in our nationally recognized treatment facilities: Homewood Health Centre, Homewood Ravensview and The Residence at Homewood.

SOURCE Homewood Health Inc.

Media Contact: Amrita Maharaj-Dube, Manager, Corporate Communications, C: 226-962-3288, E: [email protected]