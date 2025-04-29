Addition of Cleveland Clinic Canada's Virtual Care to Homewood Health's Mental Health and EFAP Offering Provides Access to Quality Care, Unlimited Support, and Seamless Specialist Referrals

GUELPH, ON, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Homewood Health, Canada's leading provider of mental health and EFAP services, has joined with Cleveland Clinic Canada, a leading virtual healthcare provider, to introduce an advanced and accessible mental health, EFAP and virtual care solution for Canadian workplaces.

This combined offering by two highly experienced service-focused national leaders provides an integrated, high-quality healthcare experience that ensures employees receive the right care at the right time—helping organizations build stronger, healthier, and more resilient teams.

Key features of Cleveland Clinic Canada's virtual care service include:

Easy, Prompt Access to a Nurse Practitioner —Employees can connect with a licensed clinician within minutes, ensuring fast, quality care.

—Employees can connect with a licensed clinician within minutes, ensuring fast, quality care. Unlimited Visits and Follow-ups —Consultations are unlimited, and employees receive ongoing support whenever needed.

—Consultations are unlimited, and employees receive ongoing support whenever needed. One Visit, Multiple Concerns —Employees can discuss all their health issues in a single appointment, eliminating unnecessary delays.

—Employees can discuss all their health issues in a single appointment, eliminating unnecessary delays. Canada-Wide Coverage —Available nationwide, this plan ensures access to high-quality healthcare regardless of employee's location.

—Available nationwide, this plan ensures access to high-quality healthcare regardless of employee's location. Comprehensive Testing & Screening —Employees receive requisition forms for necessary medical tests and screening, which supports early diagnosis and preventative care.

—Employees receive requisition forms for necessary medical tests and screening, which supports early diagnosis and preventative care. In-Home Diagnostics – TytoCare technology enables the diagnosis of more conditions virtually by remotely assessing temperature, examining the throat and ears, and listening to the heart and lungs.

– TytoCare technology enables the diagnosis of more conditions virtually by remotely assessing temperature, examining the throat and ears, and listening to the heart and lungs. Seamless Prescription Delivery —Medications can be sent directly to an employee's home or preferred pharmacy.

—Medications can be sent directly to an employee's home or preferred pharmacy. Specialist Referrals—Access a high-quality network of specialists for additional support as needed.

Homewood Health is excited to bring Cleveland Clinic Canada's virtual care offering to its customers and combine this with Homewood Health's comprehensive mental health and employee assistance services. These services include MeetNow, which provides immediate access to counselling; Enhanced Mental Health Care, which provides longer-term psychotherapy for more significant mental health challenges; and an advanced digital platform that provides tailored recommendations for support, sophisticated counsellor matching tools, and access to a range of mental health and wellness resources.

"This is more than just another virtual health service—it brings together a combined 250 years of health expertise," says Jagoda Pike, President & CEO of Homewood Health Inc. "By integrating virtual medical care and specialist referrals with Homewood's extensive mental health and employee assistance services and advanced digital platform, we can meaningfully impact employee health, engagement and productivity."

"A healthier workforce is a stronger workforce," says Mike Kessel, President & CEO, Cleveland Clinic Canada. "By combining expert virtual medical care with seamless mental health support, we're not just treating illnesses—we're creating a workplace culture where well-being comes first."

About Homewood Health

With over 140 years of experience, Homewood Health is at the forefront of mental health and well-being, providing Canadians with an unparalleled continuum of care. We achieve outstanding outcomes every day through our national network of over 6,000 employees and clinical experts working in partnership with leading employers, organizations and researchers. Our unique and comprehensive stepped care continuum provides the most complete range of mental health services available nationally – from organizational support & training programs to employee assistance & mental health programs, as well as specialized expertise in assessments, return to work, recovery management and family support – all supported by our medical and mental health expertise in our nationally recognized treatment facilities: Homewood Health Centre, Homewood Ravensview and The Residence at Homewood.

For more information, please visit www.homewoodhealth.com.

About Cleveland Clinic Canada

Cleveland Clinic Canada is the Canadian location of Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit academic medical centre that has provided world class patient care to people from around the world since 1921. Cleveland Clinic Canada's multi-disciplinary team of physicians and wellness experts provide in-person care at our clinics in Toronto as well as virtual care across Canada. Their medical experts also work with companies to help them manage organizational risk and improve the health of their employees in a wide range of industries. Patients benefit from the expertise of dozens of Canadian physicians, specialists and wellness experts, and over 3,500 physicians and specialists across the Cleveland Clinic network. Visit clevelandclinic.ca to learn more.

For more information, please visit www.clevelandclinic.ca

