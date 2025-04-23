GUELPH, ON, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Homewood Health, Canada's leader in mental health and addiction services, and the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) are proud to announce a new four-year partnership that will help support Team Canada athletes, COC employees, and their families. As part of this partnership, Homewood will provide a range of mental health support and services over the next four years, reflecting Homewood's commitment to improving the mental health of athletes and all Canadians.

As an official supporter and the official mental health services provider of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Homewood Health will provide athletes with access to a comprehensive range of supports and services. These mental health services will be offered through Game Plan – Canada's holistic athlete-support network that empowers national athletes with practical ways to live healthy, balanced and personally successful lives at every stage of their journey. Services will include:

Specialised mental health care, including confidential counselling, coaching, and longer-term supports for more complex mental health needs.

Digital cognitive behavioural therapy (iCBT) for challenges such as anxiety, depression, mindfulness, resilience, and self-care.

A nationwide network of clinicians and therapists immediately accessible 24/7/365 from anywhere in the world.

"At Homewood Health, we believe that mental health and physical health go hand-in-hand," said Jagoda Pike, President and CEO of Homewood Health. "Like all Canadians, athletes can face challenges in their day-to-day lives. This partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee is an opportunity to provide athletes, COC employees, and their families with the support they need to perform at their best."

This partnership between Team Canada and Homewood Health, which has 140 years of experience supporting the mental health needs of Canadians, brings together two organizations committed to athlete-centred care and setting a new standard for supporting the mental health needs of athletes and their families.

"The Canadian Olympic Committee is committed to fostering a sport system that is safe and inclusive, and that puts the health and wellbeing of athletes first," said David Shoemaker, CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee. "This is an incredibly valuable partnership, and we're thrilled to have Homewood Health join Team Canada on the road to Milano Cortina 2026 and Los Angeles 2028."

"Having access to quality mental health support is essential for Team Canada athletes to thrive both on and off the field of play," said Cara Button, Senior Manager, Game Plan. "We are thrilled to work with Homewood Health to expand our mental health services for Canadian athletes."

As Team Canada prepares for upcoming global competitions — including the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games — this partnership ensures that athletes are equipped with world-class mental health resources to help them perform at their best on their way to and beyond the podium.

About Homewood Health

With over 140 years of experience, Homewood Health is at the forefront of mental health and well-being, providing Canadians with an unparalleled continuum of care. We achieve outstanding outcomes every day through our national network of over 6,000 employees and clinical experts working in partnership with leading employers, organizations and researchers. Our unique and comprehensive stepped care continuum provides the most complete range of mental health services available nationally – from organizational support & training programs to employee assistance & mental health programs, as well as specialized expertise in assessments, return to work, recovery management and family support – all supported by our medical and mental health expertise in our nationally recognized treatment facilities: Homewood Health Centre, Homewood Ravensview and The Residence at Homewood.

For more information, please visit our website: https://homewoodhealth.com

About the Canadian Olympic Committee

The Canadian Olympic Committee believes sport has the power to transform Canada. Through the Team Canada Impact Agenda and together with our partners, the COC is committed to making sport safe, inclusive, and barrier-free so more young people can play and stay in sport. Learn more at olympic.ca

About Game Plan

Game Plan is Canada's holistic athlete-support network. Its nationwide team of world-class experts and specialized advisors empowers national athletes with practical ways to live healthy, balanced, and personally successful lives at every stage of their journey. Game Plan's growth-centered programs, structured services, and everyday resources are custom-designed to support the total well-being of every individual athlete.

Established in 2015, Game Plan is a globally leading initiative which functions in collaboration with the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC), Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC), Sport Canada, and the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Sport Institute Network (COPSIN).

