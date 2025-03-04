This collaboration is anchored by an alignment of shared values, expertise, and commitment to fostering resilience through mental health support and sports. Rooted in a mutual legacy of excellence, the partnership brings together Homewood's 140 years of leadership in mental health care and Gryphon Athletics' commitment to physical activity and mental well-being on campus.

Over the next three years, Homewood Health and Gryphon Athletics will leverage their combined strengths to:

Expand the Gryphons Empowered by Movement Program – Research has shown the incredible benefits of physical activity on one's mental well-being. The University's Gryphons Empowered by Movement (GEM) program integrates the therapeutic benefits of exercise to support students facing mental health challenges. This partnership fortifies the University's capacity to offer effective, evidence-based mental wellness initiatives through physical activity.





– Establishing a new standard for equity and excellence in women's sports by securing the first-ever title sponsorship for women's varsity athletics at the University. investment includes sponsorship of the women's hockey and rugby teams and the fundraising initiative, which has been instrumental in reducing the historical funding disparity in women's athletic scholarships. Advance Research & Innovation – Launching collaborative research initiatives at the intersection of mental health and athletics to generate insights that will inform best practices and improve support systems for student-athletes nationwide.

This partnership models how institutions can align their expertise to deliver lasting, community-wide impact.

"This collaboration is a natural synergy—Homewood Health has long championed the mental health benefits of exercise, and U of G Athletics is at the forefront of integrating wellness into student life," says Dr. Carlos Lalonde, President and Chief of Staff of Homewood Health Centre in Guelph. "By working together, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of students, particularly women in athletics, who often face unique mental health challenges."

Homewood Health is committed to expanding services, knowledge, and awareness of women's mental health, this partnership further strengthens that commitment. "In 2024, we launched the Women's Trauma and Concurrent Program to address the complex needs of women navigating trauma and mental health challenges and sponsored the Homewood Research Chair in Women's Mental Health and Depression at the Homewood Research Institute," adds Dr. Lalonde. "Through this new partnership with Gryphon Athletics, we're supporting women's athletics and strengthening research, capacity-building, and future collaborations that can drive systemic change. This is about more than sports—it's about fostering resilience, leadership, and well-being for future generations."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Homewood to further our commitment to the well-being of our students through programs like Gryphons Empowered by Movement (GEM)," said Director of Athletics, Scott McRoberts. "Mental health is as critical as physical performance in achieving success, and our partnership with Homewood will enhance student access to these important resources. This partnership underscores our shared passion for furthering women's sports."

For more information on this transformative initiative, visit homewoodhealthcentre.com/140 years.

About Homewood Health

Based in Guelph, Ontario, Homewood Health is a national mental health and well-being leader, providing Canadians with the most comprehensive continuum of mental health care available. With over 6,000 employees and clinical experts, Homewood partners with leading employers, organizations, researchers, and governments to deliver innovative mental health solutions. Our services range from employee assistance programs to specialized, research-driven mental health treatment, with nationally recognized facilities including Homewood Health Centre and The Residence at Homewood in Guelph, Ontario, and Homewood Ravensview in Victoria, British Columbia.

About the University of Guelph, Department of Athletics

The Department of Athletics exists to benefit and support physical and mental well-being through activity and engagement. Our mission is to be leaders in the delivery of innovative and impactful programs, services, and experiences in sport, fitness, recreation, well-being, and leadership, founded on a culture of service excellence, inclusion, and health and safety. To learn more, visit gryphons.ca.

SOURCE Homewood Health Inc.

Media Contacts: Amrita Maharaj-Dube, Manager, Corporate Communications, 226-962-3288, [email protected]; Michelle Pino, Manager, Marketing & Communications, University of Guelph, Department of Athletics, [email protected]