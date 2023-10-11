GUELPH, ON, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Homewood Health, a Canadian leader in mental health care and treatment services, is excited to announce it has acquired the key assets of Mobility Quotient, an advanced technology company specializing in digital solutions. This acquisition will extend Homewood Health's position at the forefront of mental health care technology by combining decades of providing expert mental health care to Canadians with innovative digital solutions.

Mobility Quotient's diverse talent will further amplify Homewood Health's engineering capabilities, offering a broad spectrum of opportunities - from product ideation to development and sustainment.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Mobility Quotient team to Homewood," said Jagoda Pike, CEO of Homewood Health. "Their skills and dedication to creating impactful technology solutions align perfectly with our mission to transform the way mental health care is delivered. Together, we will provide unparalleled care, engagement, and empowerment for the thousands of organizations and millions of Canadians we support."

Mobility Quotient, known for their technological innovation and commitment to enhancing user experiences, will become an integral part of Homewood Health's ambitious vision. By integrating Mobility Quotient's technological expertise with proven mental health care services and pathways, Homewood Health will deliver better care while providing more personalized and effective experiences for its customers, patients, and clients.

"The team at Mobility Quotient is delighted to be a part of Homewood Health, a nationally trusted expert in mental health care," said Nikhil Sonpal, CEO of Mobility Quotient. "Our shared values and vision for transforming mental health care make this collaboration not only strategic but inspiring. We look forward to creating next-level solutions that will make a genuine difference in people's lives."

Based in Calgary and established in 2009, Mobility Quotient provides a broad spectrum of digital services from technology governance and marketing strategy to digital transformation engineering and acquisition management. Serving over 250 diverse brands, including Fortune 500 companies across various sectors, Mobility Quotient's experience in developing impactful technical solutions will help Homewood Health's continued growth.

About Homewood Health:

Homewood Health is at the forefront of mental health and wellbeing, providing an unparalleled continuum of care to Canadians. We achieve outstanding outcomes every day through our national network of over 6,000 employees and clinical experts working in partnership with leading employers, organizations, researchers, and governments. Our unique and comprehensive stepped care continuum provides the most complete range of mental health services available nationally – from organizational support & training programs to employee assistance & mental health programs as well as specialized expertise in assessments, return to work, recovery management, and family support – all supported by our medical and mental health expertise in our flagship treatment facilities: Homewood Health Centre, Homewood Ravensview and The Residence at Homewood.

We believe in the transformational power of care and Homewood Health's expertise and innovation are recognized across the country and helping Canadians live healthier, more productive, and more fulfilling lives. For more information please visit www.homewoodhealth.com.

About Mobility Quotient:

Mobility Quotient is a dynamic technology company specializing in digital solutions that enhance user experiences and solve real-world problems. By utilizing the latest advancements in technology, Mobility Quotient is committed to creating innovative products that connect, engage, and inspire. For more information, visit www.mobilityquotient.com.

