Homegrown businesses conquering new markets

SAINTE-MARIE-DE-BEAUCE, QC, Jan. 15, 2020

Beauce is a manufacturing region renowned for its entrepreneurial dynamism. Its geographic location greatly facilitates exports to the United States. To strengthen their position in the industry and on international markets, Beauce businesses Beaucinox and Usitechnov Industries have turned their focus to innovation.

High-performance equipment and new markets

Established in 2007, Beaucinox has the wind in its sails. The booming business is an expert in designing and manufacturing customized industrial equipment and quality solutions in stainless steel, mainly for the agri-food industry. The SME aspires to automate its process through a major technological shift that will enable it to better meet the needs of its clientele, which consists mainly of major prime contractors. This innovative change also aims to increase sales and lead to the creation of nine jobs for Beaucinox.

Family business Usitechnov Industries specializes in high-precision machining and the manufacturing of complex pieces, mainly for the forest, transportation and construction industries. To maintain its high level of performance, this exporting business—with over 30 years of experience—wants to enhance its level of automation by acquiring state-of-the-art equipment. Usitechnov plans to create four jobs through this project.

SMEs in the Chaudière-Appalaches region can count on the support of Développement PME Chaudière-Appalaches (DPME) to export their products and services. The organization assists SMEs in increasing their export sales and diversifying their markets. In addition to its ORPEX mandate, DPME also helps to improve the strategic capabilities of manufacturing SMEs, increase the added value of their products through innovation and increase their productivity.

Support for growth and job creation

During her visit to Beauce, the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, highlighted the dynamism of these SMEs. They will be better able to meet the needs of their clientele and remain competitive, in addition to developing new markets as they count on organizations such as DPME.

To help them complete their respective projects, the organizations will receive a total of $2,880,384 from CED. The Government of Canada is committed to working closely with Quebec businesses and the organizations that support them to stimulate innovation, enhance productivity and competitiveness, and boost regional economic vitality and job creation.

Quote

"We are here to assist workers and Canadian SMEs. By helping businesses to invest in equipment and devices that will enhance their performance and in marketing strategies that will expand their presence in new markets, the Government of Canada is following through on its commitments to stimulate expansion, innovation and exports."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

Quick facts

Beaucinox has received a repayable contribution of $500,000 to acquire and install a fibre laser cutting centre.

to acquire and install a fibre laser cutting centre. Usitechnov will receive a repayable contribution of $280,384 to proceed with acquiring and installing a digitally controlled machining centre with palletising system and tribofinishing equipment.

to proceed with acquiring and installing a digitally controlled machining centre with palletising system and tribofinishing equipment. Développement PME Chaudière-Appalaches will be able to count on a non-repayable contribution of $2,100,000 ( $700,000 per year over three years) to help support its operations until March 31, 2021 , and its activities to boost innovation, productivity enhancement and exports.

( per year over three years) to help support its operations until , and its activities to boost innovation, productivity enhancement and exports. Machine shops such as Beaucinox and Usitechnov play a prominent role in Quebec's industrial fabric. They provide essential support to several sectors, in particular the ground transportation, construction, energy and petrochemical industries.

industrial fabric. They provide essential support to several sectors, in particular the ground transportation, construction, energy and petrochemical industries. In 2018, Beaucinox received the Young Business of the Year award from Développement économique Nouvelle-Beauce.

CED has financed the ORPEX regional export promotion organizations since they were created in 1990. These organizations—unique to Quebec—help CED attain its targets in marketing and positioning businesses on the world scene. They also help the Government of Canada reach its goal of increasing Canadian exports by 30% by 2025.

reach its goal of increasing Canadian exports by 30% by 2025. Funds are being granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program and Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program.

