BURFORD, ON, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - BeautiTone, the number one Canadian-owned retail paint brand, has revealed its 2025 Exterior Colour of the Year: 'Briarwood' (WST26-9).

'Briarwood' is a refined, muted brown, ideal for Canadian backyard spaces. This stain makes the perfect backdrop for any outdoor gathering, elevating the look and feel of wooden surfaces, enriching the natural character of decks and creating a welcoming environment for relaxation and entertaining.

Briarwood - balcony (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited) Briarwood - outdoor entertaining (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited)

"This year, Canadians are going back to their roots of natural, enhanced browns in their backyards," said Kristen Gear, Lead Design & Colour Specialist, BeautiTone Paint and Home Products. "As outdoor spaces continue to evolve into essential parts of the home, 'Briarwood' offers the perfect balance of style and durability, bringing a fresh and on-trend update to any exterior."

BeautiTone's 2025 Exterior Colour of the Year is designed to enhance the beauty of wooden surfaces, bringing out their natural character while setting the stage for a warm and inviting space—perfect for both relaxation and entertaining. This year, the team at BeautiTone has paired the colour announcement with an original barbeque menu, crafted to help Canadians elevate their summer gatherings. On the menu is a stunning cedar-planked salmon, paired with a refreshing zero-proof cocktail that perfectly complements the flavours of the grill and elevates any outdoor gathering.

At the heart of Wood-Shield stain by BeautiTone, the 2025 Exterior Colour, 'Briarwood' is one of 36 stunning Semi-Transparent Stains from Wood-Shield. For entertaining ideas and more colour inspiration, visit BeautiTone Paint, Canada's premier retail paint brand | Home Hardware.

BeautiTone's 2025 Exterior Colour of the Year is available exclusively at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, and Home Hardware Building Centre locations across Canada. For more information on 'Briarwood' or the 2025 Colour Trends palettes, visit your local store or learn more at BeautiTone 2025 Exterior Colour of the Year | Home Hardware.

BeautiTone Paint and Home Products Division

Headquartered in Burford, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited's BeautiTone and Home Products Division is one of the most modern paint manufacturing facilities in North America. The BeautiTone and Home Products Division distributes a full range of private label products, including BeautiTone paints, stains, and a wide range of aerosol products. Proudly made in Canada (with domestic and import materials) in Burford, Ontario, BeautiTone is exclusively sold at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, and Home Hardware Building Centre stores across Canada. BeautiTone produces top-quality paint and home products made available in its Designer, Pure, Signature, Wood-Shield, and PRO series since 1980. More information about BeautiTone is available at beautitone.ca.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Founded 60 years ago in St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited is proudly Canadian and the country's largest Dealer-owned and operated home improvement retailer with more than 1,000 stores operating under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. The Home Hardware Dealer network improves life at home by providing superior home improvement retail experiences through helpful advice and a deep understanding of the communities they serve. Home Hardware Stores Limited is designated as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

