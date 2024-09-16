Shepherd's Home Hardware Building Centre Wins Walter J. Hachborn Store of the Year

ST. JACOBS, ON, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - On September 12, eighteen stores were honoured during the Proud of My Home Achievement Awards, part of Home Hardware Stores Limited's annual Homecoming buying event and recognition ceremony.

Shepherd's Home Hardware Building Centre Dealer-Owners and Home Hardware Stores Limited at the Proud of My Home Achievement Awards. (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited)

Top honours were awarded to Shepherd's Home Hardware Building Centre in Armstrong, B.C., who took home the annual Walter J. Hachborn Store of the Year Award. The award was presented to Dealer-Owners Kyle Melvin and Brett Melvin, for upholding the values on which Home Hardware was co-founded by Walter J. Hachborn 60 years ago—value, service, and dependability. The Melvins and their store were also awarded Best Home Hardware Building Centre – Western Region at the ceremony.

"We are honoured to be recognized with these awards as our store prepares to celebrate a century in the Armstrong community next year," said Kyle Melvin, Dealer-Owner of Shepherd's Home Hardware Building Centre. "Brett and I are the second generation of Melvins to own and operate Shepherd's Home Hardware Building Centre and are proud of our place in the store's history. We share this recognition with our parents, Sandy and Dale Melvin, who helped lay the groundwork for the business to become what it is today."

The Walter J. Hachborn Store of the Year Award acknowledges the top Home store from more than 1,000 stores across Canada for achieving the highest standards in retailing, merchandising, staff performance and overall quality and service.

"The Melvin brothers and their team at Shepherd's Home Hardware Building Centre truly embody what the Walter J. Hachborn Store of the Year Award stands for," said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "At Shepherd's Home Hardware Building Centre, all customers are treated like part of the family. Kyle, Brett and the team get to know each of their customers so they can provide incomparable customer service. The Home brand is honoured to have distinguished ambassadors like Kyle and Brett."

PROUD OF MY HOME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

All Proud of My Home Achievement Award recipients demonstrate strong staff performance, superior customer service, excellence in interior and exterior store presentation and active participation in Dealer network initiatives.

The 2024 Proud of My Home Achievement Award winners are:

Walter J. Hachborn Store of the Year Award: Shepherd's Home Hardware Building Centre – Armstrong, BC

Paul Straus Public Relations Award: Les Entreprises Nova Inc. – Rawdon, QB

Best Home Furniture: Kelly's Home Furniture – Huntsville, ON

Best Young Retailer:

Home Building Centre – Burk's Falls, Greg Miller – Burk's Falls, ON (Central)

Richibucto Home Hardware Building Centre, Ryan Leger – Richibucto, NB (Atlantic)

Richardson's Home Hardware, Dustin Chalus – Nipawin, SK (Western)

Lavoie Home Hardware Building Centre, Olivier Lavoie – Campbellton, NB (Quebec)

Best Home Hardware:

Bancroft Home Hardware – Bancroft, ON (Central)

Tracadie Home Hardware – Tracadie-Sheila, NB (Atlantic)

Dauphin Home Hardware – Dauphin, MB (Western)

Quincaillerie Beauceville Inc. – Beauceville, QC (Quebec)

Best Home Building Centre:

Home Building Centre – Gravenhurst – Gravenhurst, ON (Central)

Capital Home Building Centre – Paradise, NL (Atlantic)

Countryside Home Building Centre – Fisher Branch – Fisher Branch, MB (Western)

Herlehy Home Building Centre – Westport, ON (Québec)

Best Home Hardware Building Centre:

Memorial Home Hardware Building Centre – Thunder Bay, ON (Central)

Pike's Home Hardware Building Centre – Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL (Atlantic)

Shepherd's Home Hardware Building Centre – Armstrong, BC (Western)

Grant Home Hardware Building Centre – New Liskeard, ON (Quebec)

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Founded 60 years ago in St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited is proudly Canadian and the country's largest Dealer-owned and operated home improvement retailer with more than 1,000 stores operating under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. The Home Hardware Dealer network improves life at home by providing superior home improvement retail experiences through helpful advice and a deep understanding of the communities they serve. Home Hardware Stores Limited is designated as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

SOURCE Home Hardware Stores Limited

For more information, please contact: [email protected]