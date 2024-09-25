ST. JACOBS, ON, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, in celebration of National Tree Day, Home Hardware Stores Limited is proud to continue its longstanding tradition of enhancing green spaces across the country in partnership with Tree Canada. For 32 years, Home Dealers, employees and local volunteers have come together to plant trees and promote environmental stewardship in their communities through this initiative.

Dealer-Owner Amanda Fancy and the team at Gow's Home Hardware, alongside Mayor David Mitchell and members of the Bridgewater Garden Club, plant two mature Maple trees in celebration of National Tree Day. The event took place on September 19 at Gow's Home Hardware and Furniture in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia.

"For those of us at Home, community is everything, and each Dealer has a deep connection with the customers they serve," said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "The planting events with Tree Canada are just one of the ways our Dealers strengthen their communities; ensuring there will be green spaces for generations to come."

During National Forestry Week and throughout the month of September, twenty-two Home stores will host community-driven tree planting activities to contribute to the restoration and expansion of green spaces in urban and rural areas. Tree Canada, a national non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians by planting and nurturing trees, provide expertise and support for each community tree plant.

"We deeply appreciate the steadfast support of Home Hardware Stores Limited and their Dealers over the past 32 years," said Nicole Hurtubise, CEO, Tree Canada. "This partnership enables us to make meaningful steps to grow Canada's tree canopy and help us grow better places to live in communities across the country."

In 2024, the following Home Dealers are hosting Community Tree Plant events:

Harris Home Hardware ( London, ON )

) Alexandria Home Hardware Building Centre ( Alexandria, ON )

) Home Hardware Building Centre - London East ( London, ON )

) Rashotte Home Hardware Building Centre ( Tweed, ON )

) Beach Builders Supplies ( Wasaga Beach, ON )

) Apsley Home Hardware Building Centre ( Apsley, ON )

) Port Stanley Home Hardware ( St. Thomas, ON )

) Charlottetown Home Hardware ( Charlottetown , PEI)

, PEI) Wellington Home Hardware ( Wellington, ON )

) Selkirk Home Hardware Building Centre ( Selkirk, MB )

) Watrous Home Hardware Building Centre ( Watrous, SK )

) Neepawa Home Hardware Building Centre ( Neepawa, MB )

) Picton Home Hardware Building Centre ( Picton, ON )

) Bay View Home Hardware ( Belleville, ON )

) Gow's Home Hardware ( Bridgewater, NS )

) GrandErie Home Hardware Building Centre ( Dunnville, ON )

) Belleville Home Hardware Building Centre ( Belleville, ON )

) Geerlinks Home Hardware Building Centre ( St. Thomas, ON )

) Valleyview Home Hardware ( Valleyview, AB )

) Quinc. Nouvelle - France ( Granby, QC )

- ( ) Les Entreprises Nova Inc. ( Rawdon, QC )

) Roger Grenier Inc - Victoriaville ( Victoriaville, QC )

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Founded 60 years ago in St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited is proudly Canadian and the country's largest Dealer-owned and operated home improvement retailer with more than 1,000 stores operating under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. The Home Hardware Dealer network improves life at home by providing superior home improvement retail experiences through helpful advice and a deep understanding of the communities they serve. Home Hardware Stores Limited is designated as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

About Tree Canada

Since 1992, Tree Canada has worked relentlessly to grow Canada's tree canopy through our greening programs, research, and engagement efforts. We are the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments. Our track record of collaborating with all levels of government, the urban forestry sector, business partners, and community groups uniquely positions us to engage Canadians in the fight against climate change. Together we plant millions of trees each year, helping to grow resilient ecosystems and healthier, greener communities across Canada. Visit treecanada.ca to learn more about how you can help us plant the right trees in the right places.

