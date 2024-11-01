Home Hardware Stores Limited Appoints New President and CEO, Ian White

Ian White takes over from Kevin Macnab as Home Hardware Stores Limited embraces a new era of growth.

ST. JACOBS, ON, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Home Hardware Stores Limited, Canada's largest Dealer-owned home improvement retailer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian White as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 18, 2024.

Ian White - Headshot (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited)

Ian White is a career retailer with over 30 years of experience and a proven history of leading high-performing teams to achieve exceptional results. For the past 10 years, White has held senior executive roles at Parkland Corporation, a global fuel, convenience, and food retailer. Most recently, he held the position of President of Parkland Canada, Parkland's largest operating division, where he had full operational accountability for all of Parkland's Canadian retail, commercial, wholesale and M&M Food Market businesses.

"It's an honour to join Home Hardware, one of Canada's truly iconic brands," said White. "Home Hardware is a trusted leader in the home improvement industry and has a strong history of Dealers from coast to coast maintaining deep connections to their local communities. I look forward to working alongside the Home Hardware team and our Dealers to create even greater value for our customers and position the company for the next phase of growth."

"The Board is thrilled to welcome Ian White as our new President and Chief Executive Officer," said Christine Hand, Chair of the Board. "Ian has a proven track record of leadership, strategic vision, and has expressed a deep commitment to our Dealer model that has been the source of the company's success for over 60 years. We are confident that Ian will build on our strong foundation and lead the company to even greater success."

Prior to his role as President of Parkland Canada, White also served as Senior Vice-President, Strategic Marketing and Innovation at Parkland, Head of Dollar Financial Group's subsidiary, National Money Mart Company, and in progressively senior roles over an 18-year career at Canadian Tire Corporation. In those roles, White had accountability for significant business areas that will further help strengthen Home Hardware's strategy and operations, including corporate business development, marketing, merchandising, product management, loyalty, digital and analytics.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Kevin Macnab for his service and dedication over the past six years at Home," said Hand. "As an enterprise, we have benefited from his leadership, and we wish him well in his retirement."

Home Hardware Stores Limited looks forward to the future and the positive impact that White's appointment will bring for its Dealer network and partners.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Founded 60 years ago in St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited is proudly Canadian and the country's largest Dealer-owned and operated home improvement retailer with more than 1,000 stores operating under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. The Home Hardware Dealer network improves life at home by providing superior home improvement retail experiences through helpful advice and a deep understanding of the communities they serve. Home Hardware Stores Limited is designated as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

SOURCE Home Hardware Stores Limited

For more information, please contact: [email protected]