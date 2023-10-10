Gifted to a community organization selected by a local Home store, the indoor murals leverage the colours of the 2024 BeautiTone Colour Trends Card, including the 2024 Colour of the Year, "Illumina" (TR24-3-1), a soft, calming yellow with notes of red. The colour is one of seven beautiful hues in the 2024 colour palette, along with four supporting neutrals, all of which were incorporated into the artists' creations.

"Public art not only inspires and delights but brings people together, and at Home Hardware, we are in the business of community building," said Samantha Wright, Private Brands Manager, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "On World Mental Health Day, our goal is to inspire joy and feelings of wellness by adding pops of colour to these deserving community spaces across Canada."

Where To Find the Murals Across Canada

In Dartmouth, N.S., at the community centre Cole Harbour Place, visual artist Christian Toth painted a mural of a butterfly surrounded by plants and flowers. Payzant Home Hardware Building Centre in Cole Harbour supported Toth's mural which brings the outside inside, where families participate in diverse sports and recreation programming, from swimming to dance.

In Cornwall, Ont., at the youth centre BGC Cornwall/SDG, Ryan Smeeton created a layered and flowing landscape inspired by nature. Reflecting the community and the work of BGC Canada, Smeeton added youthful elements, including a kite in the wind and a colourful backpack on a bench. Supported by Fines Home Hardware Building Centre, Smeeton's mural brightens up the halls of the BGC, where children and youth from all backgrounds participate in social, recreational and educational programming.

At the Lacombe Performing Arts Centre in Alberta, Alixandra Jade's mural features a floral composition with striking contrasts in shape and colour combinations. The new mural, supported by Nowco Home Hardware, adds to the artistic energy of LPAC, which is known for its accessible arts programming and entertainment.

BeautiTone's 2024 Colour of the Year and Colour Trends palettes are available exclusively at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, and Home Hardware Building Centre locations across Canada. "Illumina" and other colours are available in BeautiTone's Designer, Signature, Pure and PRO paint lines.

