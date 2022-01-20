"We are honoured to be recognized for best in-store experience in the hardware category and flattered to be chosen by our valued customers," said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "Providing outstanding service, quality products at affordable prices and an exceptional shopping experience is what our independent Dealer-Owners set out to do every day at our close to 1,100 stores across the country. Whether it's picking the right materials for a renovation project or the right tools for an emergency repair, customers know they will find knowledgeable and friendly staff who are ready to help at their local Home Hardware."

"For over a decade, Leger's WOW study has highlighted retailers who go above and beyond to provide their customers with best-in-class in-store experiences based on feedback from their recent visitors. This year, Home Hardware leads the way among Ontario retailers in the hardware category," said Luc Dumont, Vice-President, Insights, Leger. "The COVID-19 pandemic presented many challenges for the retail sector. As consumers return to shopping in stores, providing a great in-store experience is more critical than ever."

In partnership with the Retail Council of Canada, Leger's WOW study evaluated the performance of 153 Ontario retailers in 20 different sectors. Each retailer was assessed by an average of 300 customers who had recently visited the retailer's store. Those customers were surveyed on 20 key dimensions such as staff courtesy, competency and attentiveness; efficiency at checkout; importance given to customers; sense of belonging; product quality and variety; competitive price; store layout and ambiance; proximity and curb appeal.

To learn more about Home Hardware, visit homehardware.ca

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Home Hardware Stores Limited is Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. Founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware remains 100% Canadian owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have extensive distribution and marketing capabilities as well as access to thousands of quality, brand name and private label products. Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada's Best Brands and Best Managed Companies and is committed to helping Canadians with all of their project needs. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

