ST. JACOBS, ON, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Home Hardware Stores Limited and its Dealer-Owners across the country join Tree Canada to mark National Tree Day by participating in nationwide community tree-planting events.

This year's Home Hardware Community Tree Plant initiative will see 24 Home stores across nine provinces contribute to the growth and enrichment of their communities by planting trees, starting this week with National Forest Week and continuing into the fall.

"Year after year, we are inspired by the dedication of our Dealers' commitment to bringing their communities together in moments of shared social responsibility," said Kevin Macnab, CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "For 31 years now, Home Hardware Stores Limited has been working alongside Tree Canada to plant trees and build beautiful Canadian communities that will be enjoyed by generations to come."

Home Hardware Stores Limited has been a proud partner of Tree Canada since 1992. Over the years, Home Hardware Dealers have brought together thousands of volunteers to plant over 30,000 mature trees at schools, community parks, conservation areas, and in spaces that require restoration following wildfires, tornados, and other weather-related events.

"Home Hardware's Community Tree Plant initiative truly embodies the spirit of National Tree Day - by coming together to plant trees where they live and work, Dealers from across Canada are taking action to leave a legacy that will benefit these communities now and for years to come," says Nicole Hurtubise, CEO, Tree Canada.

In 2023, the following stores will be hosting Community Tree Plants:

Bay View Home Hardware ( Belleville, Ont. )

) Beach Builders Home Hardware Building Centre ( Wasaga Beach, Ont. )

) Belleville Home Building Centre ( Belleville, Ont. )

) Brennan Home Hardware Building Centre ( Florenceville - Bristol, N.B. )

- ) Brennan Home Hardware Building Centre – Woodstock ( Woodstock, N.B. )

( ) Charlottetown Home Hardware ( Charlottetown , P.E.I.)

, P.E.I.) Ellis Home Hardware Building Centre ( Milverton, Ont. )

) Harris Home Hardware ( London, Ont. )

) Home Building Centre – Lindsay ( Lindsay, Ont. )

( ) Home Hardware Building Centre London – East ( London, Ont. )

) Les Entreprises Nova Inc. ( Rawdon, Que. )

) Melville Home Hardware Building Centre ( Melville, Sask. )

) Neepawa Home Hardware Building Centre ( Neepawa, Man .)

.) Osoyoos Home Hardware ( Osoyoos, B.C. )

) Picton Home Hardware Building Centre ( Picton, Ont. )

) Powassan Home Hardware Building Centre ( Powassan, Ont. )

) Quincaillerie Champagne Inc. (St-Honoré, Que.)

Quincaillerie Nouvelle-France ( Granby, Que. )

) Rivers Home Hardware Building Centre ( Rivers, Man .)

.) Rockwell Home Hardware ( Kentville, N.S. )

) Selkirk Home Hardware Building Centre ( Selkirk, Man .)

.) Spirit River Home Hardware ( Spirit River, Alta. )

) Watrous Home Hardware Building Centre ( Watrous, Sask. )

) Wellington Home Hardware ( Wellington, Ont. )

