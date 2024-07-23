Outaouais tourism business obtains $250,000 in financial assistance from CED to increase its accommodations.

VAL-DES-MONTS, QC, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting tourism businesses contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $250 000 for HOM Mini Chalets Inc., an SME led by Dominique Laflamme and Martin Poitras. These two entrepreneurs are recognized for their contribution to local economic growth by attracting tourists seeking luxury, eco‑friendly accommodations in the heart of nature. This CED support will enable the business to develop its tourism offering.

HOM Mini Chalets offers outdoor hotel services. On a 105‑acre site, its eight mini cottages on piles provide visitors with the opportunity to stay in treetops and benefit from an exceptional view of Lake McGregor. The business focuses on integrating harmoniously and respectfully into its environment. To meet the growing demand, it wishes to expand its hosting capacity. CED's contribution will focus on the construction of four mini cottages that will include thermal relaxation facilities such as spas, saunas, hammam showers and cold showers.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"SMEs play a key role in our economy and our communities. I am therefore delighted to announce CED's support for HOM Mini Chalets, a thriving business that is a pillar in attracting tourists to our region. The success and spin‑offs of this project to develop new mini cottages will undoubtedly contribute to the economic vitality of Val-des-Monts and the entire Outaouais region."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"Our government is committed to supporting the tourism industry and boosting economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why we are proud of CED's financial contribution for HOM Mini Chalets. This assistance will not only stimulate the regional economy and create jobs, but also raise the profile of the Outaouais region among visitors from Quebec and beyond."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"CED has facilitated the development of HOM Mini Chalets through considerable financial support. Quick confirmation of the contribution made it possible to move forward with the financial package by then rallying all partners to step in. The guidance from our advisor at CED hits the mark, and is always courteous, simplified, respectful, and very professional."

Dominique Laflamme, President, HOM Mini Chalets

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

In Canada , 17% of small and medium‑sized businesses are women-owned.

, 17% of small and medium‑sized businesses are women-owned. Studies show that by advancing gender equality and women's participation in the economy, Canada could add up to $150 billion in GDP by 2026.

could add up to in GDP by 2026. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 613-327-5918, [email protected]