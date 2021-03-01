"My grandma always taught me the value of beautifully made garments, and the art of being well dressed" says Jordan Alexander. "I have great memories of wandering the aisles of Holt Renfrew, soaking up all her fabulous fashion tips. She is a complete original and inspired a strong sense of independent self expression in me. We can hardly believe I'm doing a campaign with Holt Renfrew!"

The theme of Holt Renfrew's Spring campaign is Empowering Self-Expression, a celebration of the retailer's updated Mission: to empower self-expression and ignite positive change. The video also features a group of Canadian dancers, shot in-studio against projections of local landmarks and scenes of nature from Calgary, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The dancers represent various disciplines and include: Esabelle Chen (Montreal), Kim Gingras (Montreal), Jay Musodi (Vancouver), Nneoma Oguejiofor (Toronto), Manushi Patel, (Toronto), Jordan Phouttharah (Toronto), Cameron Wilson (Toronto), and Jera Wolfe (Toronto).

Holt Renfrew customers across Canada can also participate in the Spring campaign by tuning into an live event on Holt Renfrew's Instagram channel featuring a one-on-one conversation with Jordan Alexander and Tyrone Edwards, Co-Anchor, CTV's ETALK, on Sunday, March 14 at 7 p.m. ET.

Holt Renfrew is considered Canada's specialty fashion retailer. Founded in Quebec City in 1837, Holt Renfrew is renowned for unparalleled retail experiences and is Canada's hub for the world's best fashion and beauty brands. With seven stores across Canada, including four in the Greater Toronto Area, plus Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver, customers can also experience Holt Renfrew's offerings via holtrenfrew.com. Holt Renfrew was acquired by the Weston family in 1986 and continues to be privately- and Canadian-owned as part of the Selfridges Group of stores. Visit us at www.holtrenfrew.com .

