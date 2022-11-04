Ducks Unlimited Canada expands popular "Give a Duck" campaign to include turtles and damselflies

OAK HAMMOCK MARSH, MB, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Back by popular demand and bigger and better than ever, Canada's leading wetland conservation organization is bringing back the "Give a Duck" holiday campaign, with new symbolic giving options.

Ducks Unlimited Canada's holiday gift-giving campaign focuses on conserving wildlife habitat

This year's campaign also provides the option to "Give a Home for Wild Turtles" or "Give a Damselfly," two other important species that make wetlands their home. Once a common sight in our favourite lakes, all of Canada's wild turtle species are now at some level of risk, while nearly one-eighth of the world's damselfly and dragonfly species are at risk of extinction, with habitat loss as the leading cause.

"At a time when wildlife population declines are headline news and people are feeling overwhelmed, we want to remind people that habitat conservation works," says Janine Massey, DUC's chief of marketing and communications. "This holiday season, we're making it easy for Canadians to make a measurable difference."

For as little as $20, holiday gift-givers can help conserve the space these iconic species need to thrive.

As a bonus, conserving wetlands provides habitat to more than 500 other species of wildlife while filtering our water, storing carbon, mitigating the effects of floods and droughts and providing recreational space for communities.

"Whether you give a duck, a damselfly or shell out for turtles, you're not only supporting the future of these species and their habitat, you're supporting the future for us all," says Stuart Slattery, national manager of DUC's research institute. "We know that wetlands are some of the most important natural areas on the planet and are incredibly valuable to maintaining healthy landscapes."

Not only are these symbolic gifts a memorable way to mark the holidays, it's also a gift that keeps on giving back to nature by supporting the conservation and restoration of Canada's wetlands.

Learn how to Give a Duck today at ducks.ca/gift-ideas

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca

