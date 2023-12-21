Customers can take advantage of up to $1,500 off per pair on 200-plus resorts down south

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Tis' the season of more savings at Sunwing Vacations as the tour operator offers three weeks of incredible deals on winter vacations to Mexico, Cuba, throughout the Caribbean, Central America and the United States. On now until January 7, 2024 for travel by April 30, 2024, Sunwing's Big Boxing Week Savings event offers customers up to $1,500 off per pair on their pick of vacation packages at over 200 hotels and resorts, each perfectly suited to the traveller who prefers to spend quality time with loved ones under the sun, meet new people and share in new experiences or satisfy their hunger for thrill-seeking adventures in paradise.

Sunwing Vacations' Big Boxing Week Savings are here for the holidays (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

"As we begin the holiday season, we're thrilled to give our customers another way to celebrate with great deals on the destinations they love," said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Sunwing Vacations Group. "We know our customers are looking for tropical getaways that help them get the most for their money, whether it's a budget-friendly family option or a luxury-for-less romantic escape that's at the top of their list, and with our wide selection all inclusive offerings, the Sunwing guarantee and plenty to do in destination combined, Sunwing's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional value on sun vacations for our customers is unwavering, with Boxing Day being no exception. There really are endless opportunities for our customers to go all in on their winter getaways."

Should new shores be one of their 2024 resolutions, families can take their March Breaks to the unique Caribbean locales of Antigua, St. Maarten, St. Lucia or Grand Bahama with plenty of all-ages options at varying price points to suit every family's budget. Alternatively, Panama's exotic destination is a great choice for those looking to explore Central America, with iconic sites like the Panama Canal, historic wonders, biodiverse explorations, beautiful beaches and all inclusive resorts like Gran Evenia Bijao Beach Resort available to book now at a reduced rate.

Temptation Miches Resort Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic hits the nail on the head for free-spirited travellers with their sights set on an adults only playground in a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. A top pick for December from the experts at Sunwing, this uninhibited oasis promises the unforgettable, from a range of pools for every comfort level to foam parties, fun contests, themed events, the exclusive Rosé Spa, the aphrodisiac inspired SHE that ignites all the senses and chic suites with colourful décor.

Another staff pick for this month, Sanctuary at Grand Memories Cayo Largo is perfect for romantic getaways on the secluded shores of Cayo Largo's boutique paradise, available to Canadians exclusively through Sunwing. Travellers hailing from Toronto, Montreal, Quebec City, Ottawa and soon Halifax (starting February 2024) can witness this destination's natural beauty from this 45-room property that houses a sparkling pool, on-site restaurant and bars, interactive activities, charming bungalows and uninterrupted views of some of the most beautiful sands ever seen.

Canadians can continue to get the most bang for their buck on their Sunwing vacations when they book their winter packages through their travel agent or on Sunwing.ca by January 7, 2024 during the Big Boxing Week Savings event. Plus, they'll enjoy the added perks of the Sunwing Guarantee, like their first checked bag free and airport transfers* when travelling on board Sunwing Airlines.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading tour operator in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our knowledgeable destination management partner, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Inc.

For further information: Melanie Anne Filipp, Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Sunwing Vacations Group, 1-800-387-5602 | [email protected]