HALIFAX, NS, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced new service between Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) and Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN) beginning June 27. The seasonal route will operate four times per week as part of WestJet's summer 2025 schedule, offering Atlantic Canadians a direct connection to one of the airline's most sought-after European destinations.

Hola Barcelona! WestJet connects Halifax to the Mediterranean with seasonal non-stop service starting summer 2025 (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"This route is poised to become a favourite among those eager to explore Spain and beyond," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "Service between Halifax and Barcelona complements our expansive and most significant transatlantic schedule from Atlantic Canada. As demand for travel to Europe remains strong, this addition furthers WestJet's presence in the market, offering more choice and flexibility for Canadians living on the East Coast."

Route Peak frequency Start date End date Halifax-Barcelona 4x weekly June 27 September 28 Barcelona-Halifax 4x weekly June 28 September 29

"We are thrilled that WestJet will be launching the first-ever non-stop service connecting Halifax Stanfield to Spain. This new summer seasonal route to Barcelona, a city renowned for its culture and architecture, not only opens a gateway to one of Europe's most popular tourist destinations but also welcomes visitors from Spain and beyond to explore the heritage and natural beauty of Atlantic Canada. We thank WestJet for their commitment to expanding international travel; with six WestJet flights now linking Halifax with Europe, our horizons continue to broaden. We look forward to a summer of new connections for our community," said Marie Manning, Vice President, Business Development & Chief Commercial Officer, Halifax International Airport Authority.

The addition of Barcelona to WestJet's summer 2025 transatlantic schedule builds on the airline's service offering from Halifax. In 2025, the airline will offer more transatlantic flights from YHZ than ever before, including new routes to Amsterdam, Paris and now Barcelona, as well as the return of popular services to London, Dublin and Edinburgh. The full summer 2025 schedule is now available at WestJet.com.

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

Learn more about WestJet at westjet.com/en-ca/who-we-are

