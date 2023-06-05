HMSHost Teams Up with Henderson Brewing Company and RUSH to Open New Concept at Toronto Pearson International Airport

'Henderson Brewery @ YYZ' Slated to Open in Terminal 1; Specialty Bar to Feature Original RUSH Artifacts & Rush Canadian Golden Ale

BETHESDA, Md., June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Global restaurateur HMSHost, a world leader in creating dining for travel venues, today announced an epic collaboration between two beloved institutions that have one thing in common: Toronto. Local craft brewery Henderson Brewing Company and world-renowned Rock & Roll Hall of Famers RUSH — that made Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) famous with their epic song as an ode to their hometown — will open a new bar at YYZ offering limited-release brews and unique merchandise.

YYZ Henderson Brewery rendering at Toronto Pearson International Airport (CNW Group/Toronto Pearson)

The 28-seat Henderson Brewery @ YYZ will be in a prime, pre-security area of Terminal 1 easily accessible to both domestic and international passengers, as well as visitors to the airport. Loyal fans of RUSH will be excited to know that the bar will be outfitted with original artifacts from RUSH's touring and recording career. Locals can make a quick trip to the airport for exclusive gear and takeaway beer only available at YYZ, as Henderson Brewery @ YYZ will be situated just steps away from the escalators leading into the terminal from the Union Pearson Express.

"HMSHost has built its reputation on bringing the very best of the local food and beverage scene to the airport environment — and now we're bringing the best band ever to emerge from Toronto alongside the coolest craft brewery to the Toronto Pearson International Airport," said HMSHost Vice President of Business Development Amy Dunne.

"What could be more appropriate than our Rush Canadian Golden Ale having a home at YYZ?" said Geddy Lee of RUSH. "The opening rhythm of our 'YYZ' song was inspired by the morse code for YYZ airport. We would get so excited to see YYZ on our ticketed bags as it meant we were coming home. Even though the song is instrumental, it's about our city, where we came from, and how good it is to come home."

"We are truly thrilled to partner with HMSHost, Henderson Brewing Company, and the legendary band RUSH to curate an extraordinary experience for travellers at Toronto Pearson International Airport," said Khalil Lamrabet, Chief Commercial Officer, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "With the opening of Henderson Brewery @ YYZ, we're introducing a unique touch that will redefine the airport experience and create an unforgettable welcome-to-Toronto ambiance. We are thrilled to welcome this exciting addition to our airport and can't wait for passengers to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience."

"When the opportunity presented itself to not only work closely with HMSHost and YYZ, but also offer another incredibly unique experience with RUSH, I think it took me approximately five seconds to say, 'Yes, please!'" said Adin Wener, Partner, Henderson Brewing Company. "I can't wait for it to open and create the ultimate welcome-to-Toronto experience!"

HMSHost Leading the Industry

HMSHost is recognized by the industry as the leader in travel dining with awards such as Restaurateur with the Highest Regard for Customer Service and Best Brand Restaurateur for Shake Shack by Airport Experience News. USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards gave first place honors to both of HMSHost's Whisky River locations at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport. ACI-NA, the trade association representing commercial service airports in the United States and Canada, recognized HMSHost with the 2020 Associate Inclusion Champion Award, for leadership and achievement in the ongoing inclusion of business and workforce diversity, outreach, and advocacy. Additionally, ACI-NA awarded HMSHost the 2022 Excellence in Airport Concessions Award for the Best Employee Recognition Program. The company also creates original award-winning events and campaigns including Airport Restaurant Month, Channel Your Inner Chef live culinary contest, 1,000 Acts of Kindness , and Eat Well. Travel Further .

About Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" for five years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI has also awarded Toronto Pearson the "Best hygiene measures in North America" award for three years running, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACI's global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19.

For our corporate twitter channel, please visit @PearsonComms . For operational updates and passenger information, please visit @TorontoPearson / @AeroportPearson on Twitter. You can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram .

About HMSHost

Global restaurateur HMSHost is a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. HMSHost operates locations all over North America, and is part of Dufry Group (SIX: DUFN – www.dufry.com ), the leading travel experience player worldwide that uniquely combines retail, food & beverage and digital. The group serves 2.3 billion passengers in more than 75 countries in 5,500 outlets across 1,200 airports, motorways, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and other locations across six continents. Visit HMSHost.com for more information and connect with HMSHost on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Henderson Brewing Co.

Henderson Brewing Company is a locally owned, award-winning neighbourhood brewery in Toronto. Henderson is all about celebrating the people, stories and culture of our city through the beers we brew. The brewery, which celebrated 7 years of pouring beer in January 2023, is located on Sterling Road along the West Toronto Rail Path. More information is available at www.hendersonbrewing.com or reach out to [email protected].

About RUSH

Rush is a Canadian rock trio with more than 45 million records sold worldwide, including 24 Gold and 14 Platinum awards, 8 Juno Awards, 7 Grammy nominations, including one for the acclaimed documentary "Rush: Beyond The Lighted Stage" that also won the Audience Award at the Tribeca Film Festival. Rolling Stone named the band's 1981 seminal album Moving Pictures on their 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, which features instrumental track "YYZ" (pronounced why-why-zed) that was inspired by the morse code rhythm for the Toronto Pearson airport and became a beloved staple of the band's live performances. Their longevity has served a pop culture renaissance, with the band's rare television appearance on Comedy Central's The Colbert Report, tributes on South Park, and a memorable cameo in the film "I Love You, Man." A career-chronicling Rolling Stone feature summed up the renowned rock trio's continuing artistic vitality by observing, "It's true that Rush doesn't mean today what it did in '76 or even '96. It may mean more." The band members were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1994, made Officers of the Order of Canada in 1996 and inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2010. They have received a star on both Canada's Walk of Fame (1999) and Hollywood Walk of Fame (2010). In 2012, Rush were bestowed with the highest artistic honour in Canada when receiving the Governor General's Performing Arts Award. To the elation of their fans, Rush were inducted Rush were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Their hometown daily newspaper The Toronto Star stated, "[Rush are] three peerless musicians and a shining example of career integrity." In 2024, Rush will be celebrating their 50th anniversary since their 1974 self-titled debut.

Visit Rush.com or connect with RUSH on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Toronto Pearson

For further information: For interviews and high-resolution renderings, please reach out to HMSHost media contact: Ashley Davidson - +1 (301) 385-3944 - [email protected]