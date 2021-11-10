Hit TV Lives Here: Global Celebrates a Triumphant Fall With CSI: Vegas as The Most-Watched Series

Survivor Reclaims the Top Spot as the #1 Reality Series



Global Currently Delivers More Series in the Top 20 than any other Network Across both Total Viewers and the Core A25-54 Demo

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Global jumpstarts the 2021-22 TV season – scoring number one's across the board. Home to the #1 new and overall series, CSI: Vegas, and #1 reality show Survivor, Global currently claims 6 of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20 most-watched programs in Canada for total viewers. With more Top 20 series than any other network for total viewers and the core A25-54 demo, Global's primetime offering wins the night for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and is tracking to become primetime's most-watched network this fall.

Over on Corus' streaming platforms, Global's newcomers Ghosts, NCIS: Hawai'i and CSI: Vegas, all land in the Top 20 on STACKTV and The Global TV App. Taking the lead as the most-streamed primetime series on both platforms is Survivor, with the premiere becoming the most-watched episode in the Global TV App's history. Global's lineup of hit series are available to stream anytime live and on-demand with STACKTV, the Global TV App and GlobalTV.com.

"This fall Global has delivered a winning schedule loaded with longstanding hits like Survivor and proven franchises, plus new breakout series including CSI: Vegas and Ghosts, all backed by star power and significant simulcast hours," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "Claiming more Top 20 series than any other network, our dynamic lineup is resonating with viewers, positioning Global to become primetime's most-watched network this fall."

NEW SERIES

Global delivers huge wins across its slate of new series owning 4 of the Top 5 most-watched new programs. Leading the pack is CSI: Vegas, the sequel to the world phenomenon series, CSI. After debuting with over 2 million viewers, the new smash hit averages 1.8 million viewers, securing a spot in the Top 10 across all key demos.

The NCIS franchise has another hit on their hands with the latest instalment, NCIS: Hawai'i. As one of the first new shows to receive a full season order, the freshman series climbs up the ranks as the second most-watched new show with an average audience of 1.5 million viewers each week, becoming a Top 20 performer across all key demos.

Then, claiming the third spot, another new series granted a full season order, Global's FBI: International. Capturing nearly 1.3 million viewers weekly, the newest series of the FBI franchise also ranks in the Top 20 across the key demos.

Rounding out Global's new series success is comedy breakout hit Ghosts. The spirted new comedy has enchanted audiences, premiering with nearly 1.4 million viewers and averaging 1.26 million viewers each week. As Global's third new series with a full season order, receiving accolades from the Globe and Mail, the haunting new comedy also levitates as a Top 20 performer across all key demos.

RETURNING HITS

Global's roster of established hits returned with a vengeance this fall. Following a year and half hiatus, Survivor is back to reclaim the throne as the most-watched reality series. Garnering an average of 1.7 million viewers each week, the reality champ is the #1 series for key demos A25-54 and A18-34.

Global's longstanding dramas also continue to hold their position amongst the competition. Season 5 of hit series 9-1-1 fires up the rankers as the #2 most-watched show for total viewers and across all key demos, delivering an average audience of nearly 1.8 million viewers weekly. NCIS continues to dominate in its 19th season as a Top 10 performer for total viewers and for A25-54 and A18-34, averaging 1.6 million viewers. Meanwhile, mission accomplished for Season 4 of FBI as it secures 1.5 million viewers each week, also positioned in the Top 10 for total viewers and all key demos.

RANKER HIGHLIGHTS

Canada's Top 10 Most-Watched Programs (2+)

Rank Network Program 1 Global CSI: Vegas 2 Global 9-1-1 3 CTV The Good Doctor 4 CTV The Rookie 5 Global Survivor 6 Global NCIS 7 Global FBI 8 Global NCIS: Hawai'i 9 CTV Grey's Anatomy 10 CTV Blue Bloods

Canada's Top 10 Most-Watched Programs (A25-54)

Rank Network Program 1 Global Survivor 2 Global 9-1-1 3 Global CSI: Vegas 4 CTV The Masked Singer 5 CTV The Rookie 6 CTV Grey's Anatomy 7 CTV The Good Doctor 8 CTV The Connors 9 Global NCIS 10 Global FBI

Canada's Top 10 Most-Watched Programs (A18-34)

Rank Network Program 1 Global Survivor 2 Global 9-1-1 3 Global FBI 4 Global NCIS: Hawai'i 5 Global FBI: International 6 Global NCIS 7 Global S.W.A.T. 8 Global CSI: Vegas 9 CTV The Rookie 10 CTV Magnum P.I.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models and at watch.globaltv.com.

Sources: Numeris PPM Data, 9/20/2021 to 10/24/2021, confirmed data, total viewers Ind. 2+ unless otherwise noted, 3+ airings, Total Canada, AMA(000), CDN CONV COM ENG National Networks, Primetime = M-Su 8p-11p, Key Demos = Ind. 2+, A25-54 and A18-34

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

