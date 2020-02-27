History made: AMI announces 2020 Canadian National Blind Hockey Tournament Championship on AMI-audio, AMI-tv and AMI-télé

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, AMI revealed its broadcast schedule for the upcoming 2020 Canadian National Blind Hockey Tournament Championship, taking place March 27-29 in Toronto.

In a historic first, the championship game on Sunday, March 29, will be shown on all three of AMI's broadcast channels: AMI-tv, AMI-audio and AMI-télé, as well as streaming live at AMI.ca.

AMI-audio's live coverage begins from the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto with the opening ceremonies on Friday, March 27, at 11 a.m. Eastern. The Neutral Zone's Brock Richardson, Cam Jenkins, Bret Wills and Claire Buchanan provide pre- and post-game coverage as well as game recaps during intermissions all weekend.

On Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI-audio, veteran broadcaster Jim Van Horne and Nicco Cardarelli lead the broadcast team in English with live described play-by-play and commentary from the gold medal game. AMI-télé's gold medal coverage comes via Mike Ross and Robert Gignac.

"Our audience has been asking us to broadcast the Canadian National Blind Hockey Tournament on AMI-tv for years," explains John Melville, Vice-President of Programming and Production for AMI-tv and AMI-audio. "We're excited and honoured to bring the championship game to television alongside audio and introduce more Canadians to this thrilling sport."

"I am very happy that AMI-télé can present this important sporting event live on its airwaves for the first time," says Isabella Federigi, Vice-President of Programming and Production for AMI-télé. "I'm thrilled that our audience will have the opportunity to enjoy this exciting sport."

Over 100 players will skate during the three-day tournament.

Blind Hockey 101

There are differences between ice hockey and blind hockey. An adapted puck makes noise and is bigger and slower than a traditional puck. Levels of vision for players range from legally blind—approximately 10 per cent vision or less—to totally blind, with the lowest vision athletes playing defence or goal. Three-foot high nets are used rather than the traditional four-foot nets; that keeps the puck low and near the ice so it can make noise and be tracked aurally. Teams must complete one pass prior to being able to score in the attacking half of the rink, providing both the partially sighted defence and goalie an extra opportunity to track the puck.

2020 Canadian National Blind Hockey Tournament schedule (all times Eastern)

Friday, March 27

11 a.m. – Opening ceremonies (AMI-audio)

11:15 a.m. – Open Division Game #1 (AMI-audio)

12:45 p.m. – Open Division Game #2 (AMI-audio)

Saturday, March 28

12:30 p.m. – Open Division Game #5 (AMI-audio)

2 p.m. – Open Division Game #6 (AMI-audio)

Sunday, March 29

10 a.m. – Open Division: Bronze Medal Game (AMI-audio)

1 p.m. – Open Division: Gold Medal Game (AMI-audio, AMI-tv AMI-télé)

About AMI-tv

AMI-tv is the world's first television network to broadcast all programs with open format described video for individuals who are blind or partially sighted and is broadcast daily into more than eight million Canadian homes as part of the basic digital cable package with most service providers. AMI-tv is committed to broadcasting a variety of content with a focus on accessibility and inclusion.

About AMI-télé

AMI-télé is the first and only French language television station to broadcast all content with open described video serving people who are blind or partially sighted. The network offers a selection of varied programming including popular television series, classic movies, and a variety of original programming. AMI-télé is included in the basic digital package offered by cable systems and satellite direct- to-home services.

About AMI

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

Broadcaster biographies

Jim Van Horne has been one of the most prominent sports commentators in Canada for over 30 years. He has covered eight summer and winter Olympic Games as well as the PGA, ATP, WTA tours, World Cup Alpine Skiing, NHL hockey, and numerous other international and national events in Canada and the U.S.A.

Nicco Cardarelli is the official play-by-play voice of Leafs Gaming League.

Mike Ross is a 20-plus year veteran of Canadian radio broadcasting. If Mike's voice sounds familiar to you, it might be because he's the Toronto Maple Leafs' PA announcer!

Jeff Ryman produces Kelly and Company and runs the board on The Neutral Zone.

Cam Jenkins is an original co-host of The Neutral Zone which first aired on Voices4ability in 2015.

Brock Richardson is a two-time Paralympian, previously competing in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012 and host of The Neutral Zone.

Bret Wills is one of the original hosts of The Neutral Zone, which first aired on Voices4ability in 2015.

Claire Buchanan was selected to Team Canada's sledge hockey team in 2013 and was recently named assistant captain.

Robert Gignac has been with the Hiboux de Montréal for the past 25 years, acting as coach, sighted player, referee, volunteer, driver, friend and all related tasks!

