Hiring headaches: 94 per cent of managers say hiring time has increased, and nearly a quarter have made costly hiring mistakes in the past two years

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - As companies strive to stay nimble and deliver on critical business initiatives, new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows that hiring is becoming increasingly time-consuming. In a survey of more than 1,500 hiring managers across Canada, 94 per cent said the hiring process takes longer than it did just two years ago.

When asked which parts of the hiring process are taking longer, respondents said:

The top factors fueling hiring mistakes for small and medium sized businesses (CNW Group/Robert Half Canada Inc.)

Evaluating candidates' applications and determining who to interview (53%) Thorough reference checking (48%) Scheduling and conducting interviews (40%)

"In the current hiring landscape, companies need to take a streamlined and strategic approach to hiring to find the right talent for business-critical needs," said Koula Vasilopoulos, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada. "The hiring process can be overwhelming, but businesses who prioritize thoroughness and clarity, without compromising efficiency, will be best positioned to hire top talent and to avoid the long-term consequences of making the wrong hire."

Hiring Mistakes Prove Costly

88 per cent of hiring managers report that it remains difficult to find the talent they need, and even when they do, nearly a quarter (24 per cent) admit to making a hiring mistake in the past two years. These are proving costly; managers say it took 4 weeks on average to recognize the mistake, and more than 15 wasted hours of productivity per week across teams due to performance issues caused by the bad hire not meeting expectations. In addition, 56 per cent say the bad hire led to turnover on their team.

The most common factors that led to hiring mistakes were:

Failure to consider soft skills and company cultural fit (50%) Not properly assessing technical skills and qualifications (49%) Failure to communicate clear job descriptions and role duties to the candidate (33%)

