TORONTO, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Freedom Mobile is once again bringing big changes to Canada's telecom landscape! Starting today, Manitobans will have an exciting new choice when picking their mobile, home Internet and TV services provider. Following through on its promise to offer Canadians the latest technology with enhanced service at an affordable price, Freedom is expanding into Manitoba with the opening of several retail locations in Winnipeg.

"Expansion into Manitoba marks a pivotal milestone for Freedom and very good news for Manitoban customers as we will be able to provide them with innovative and affordable telecommunications solutions", says Pierre Karl Peladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, the parent company of Freedom Mobile. "As a strong and competitive telecom player in Canada, we're proud to reaffirm our commitment to providing more Canadians with the freedom of choice and benefits that come with increased competition."

With offerings like Roam Beyond, a game-changing mobile plan that works in 81 destinations (and counting) around the world, true affordable Canada–U.S. plans and a rock-solid Price Freeze Promise, Freedom aims to disrupt the status quo of wireless in Manitoba, providing meaningful choices and cost savings to customers.

At launch Freedom is offering customers in Manitoba a deep discount on its 10GB Canada-U.S. mobile plan which is available for $14.50 per month ($29 reg.) for six months.

To take advantage of this introductory offer, or any of Freedom's innovative and affordable products and services, customers can visit one of several retail locations around Winnipeg. To find the location nearest you, visit: www.freedommobile.ca/findastore.

About Freedom Mobile

Freedom Mobile Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Videotron Ltd., is a Canadian wireless service provider committed to affordability, innovation and customer satisfaction in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. With a combined total of more than 3.5 million mobile customers, Freedom Mobile and Videotron form a strong, highly competitive Canadian wireless provider.

