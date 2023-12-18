Henry Zavriyev's Commitment to Improved Housing Standards

MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - In the wake of the recent fire incident at 4790 Rue Sainte-Catherine Est in the borough of Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Henry Zavriyev, the founder of Leyad Corporation, a leader in Montreal real estate property management, would like to address the pressing issues surrounding the property. Leyad specifically would like to highlight the borough's failure to uphold its obligations towards the building's tenants, a neglect that has significantly hampered efforts to ensure tenant safety and well-being.

With a solid track record in revitalizing Montreal's residential properties, Leyad has consistently demonstrated a commitment to improving living conditions across the city. This dedication is showcased in Leyad's diverse property portfolio across Montreal's boroughs, each managed to foster positive relationships with local communities and authorities. The persistent challenges at 4790 Rue Sainte-Catherine Est represent an unfortunate deviation from this otherwise successful approach and can be primarily attributed to the oversight shortcomings of the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

In response to the fire incident on September 7, 2023, Leyad's prompt action was crucial. The company fully cooperated with the borough's inspectors in their thorough evaluation of the building's structural integrity. Despite facing significant challenges, including substantial roof damage, the company worked diligently to comply with all regulatory guidelines to maintain the building's adherence to the highest municipal safety standards.

Understanding the significant disruption faced by our tenants, Leyad took decisive action by providing comprehensive compensation for their relocation. The tenants were also presented with alternative accommodation options in other Leyad-owned buildings, to ensure that their comfort and safety is not compromised by the repair work at the property.

While the majority of tenants were relocated into a safe environment, the situation remains complex with six tenants still remaining at the property. Although arrangements for the relocation and compensation of three tenants, scheduled to move in March, were successfully negotiated, the decision of the remaining three to stay has significantly delayed crucial repairs. This unfortunate development is a direct consequence of the borough of Hochelaga-Maisonneuve's premature declaration of the building's safety and the approval of its reoccupation. This judgment has unnecessarily extended the building's recovery period and hindered efforts to provide a safe living environment.

Leyad remains firmly committed to the well-being and safety of all its tenants, prioritizing this as the top concern. The company is determined to work diligently and collaboratively to achieve a fair and respectful resolution to the situation at 4790 Rue Sainte-Catherine Est.

ABOUT LEYAD

Leyad is a leading real estate development company based in Montreal. It specializes in the design, construction, and management of residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. Its team of experts is dedicated to providing high-quality and affordable buildings to families and communities. The company stands out for its commitment to innovation, efficiency, and environmental engagements.

For further information: For media requests: Andrew Dunn, [email protected], 514-616-8855; For any commercial leasing inquiries, please contact: Gregory Castiel, [email protected], 514-473-5363