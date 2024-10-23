Laura's Opens New Store at Wheeler Park Power Centre in Moncton: A Stylish Addition to the Region's Retail Landscape

MONCTON, NB, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Leyad, a leading real estate development group led by Henry Zavriyev, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of a new Laura's store at the Wheeler Park Power Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. This new retail addition brings a premier shopping destination to the area, offering stylish, high-quality women's fashion to the region.

Laura's, a renowned Canadian fashion retailer, is known for its elegant and contemporary clothing, catering to women who value both style and comfort. The new Moncton location will feature an exciting array of clothing, including trendy everyday wear, professional attire, and beautiful special occasion pieces.

Henry Zavriyev on Laura's Arrival in Moncton

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Laura's to the Wheeler Park Power Centre," said Henry Zavriyev, founder and CEO of Leyad. "This opening marks an important milestone for our center, further enhancing the retail offerings for the Moncton community. Laura's is a highly respected Canadian brand, and their presence at Wheeler Park Power Centre will provide residents with an elevated shopping experience, combining quality, style, and convenience."

The Wheeler Park Power Centre is one of the region's premier retail destinations, attracting shoppers with its diverse range of stores and amenities. With the addition of Laura's, the centre continues to expand its high-caliber retail options, solidifying its reputation as a one-stop destination for shopping, dining, and services.

About Leyad

Leyad is a leading real estate investment and development firm dedicated to creating vibrant and sustainable communities across Canada. With a diverse portfolio of retail, commercial, and residential properties, Leyad is committed to delivering value to its stakeholders and enhancing the quality of life for the communities it serves.

SOURCE Leyad

For media & leasing inquiries please contact: Gregory Castiel, [email protected], (514) 473-5363; For acquisition opportunities please contact: Eli Erdstein, [email protected], (514) 216-2920