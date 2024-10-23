MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Leyad, a leading real estate development group led by CEO Henry Zavriyev, is proud to announce the opening of Aisle24 at Residence Mont Carmel. This cutting-edge retail concept redefines the shopping experience by offering a staffless, seamless, and highly efficient way to purchase everyday items.

Aisle24 is a groundbreaking retail model that eliminates the need for cashiers or employees on-site. Using advanced technology, customers can simply scan items as they shop and check out through an intuitive app. This innovative approach allows for 24/7 access to groceries, snacks, beverages, and essential items, all while minimizing wait times and enhancing the overall customer experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome Aisle24 to Residence Mont Carmel," said Henry Zavriyev, CEO of Leyad. "This innovative, staffless convenient store is a game-changer for Montreal's retail landscape and aligns perfectly with our vision of creating tech-savvy, modern spaces that offer a seamless experience for residents and visitors. The opening of Aisle24 marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing forward-thinking, convenient amenities at our properties."

Leyad's Vision for a Tech-Savvy Retail Environment

The introduction of Aisle24 at Residence Mont Carmel is a key part of Leyad's broader vision to enhance the retail and residential experience through technological innovation. Henry Zavriyev has long championed the integration of technology into daily living, and this partnership with Aisle24 reflects Leyad's commitment to offering residents and visitors a more seamless, efficient, and forward-thinking experience.

"We are continually exploring ways to bring technology and innovation to our properties, ensuring that our tenants and customers have access to the best possible services. Aisle24 is a perfect fit for the Residence Mont Carmel community, and it sets the standard for what modern retail can—and should—look like" stated Henry Zavriyev.

About Leyad

Leyad is a leading real estate investment and development firm dedicated to creating vibrant and sustainable communities across Canada. With a diverse portfolio of retail, commercial, and residential properties, Leyad is committed to delivering value to its stakeholders and enhancing the quality of life for the communities it serves.

