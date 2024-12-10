Henry Zavriyev of Leyad Announces Strategic Acquisition of South Hill Mall in Prince Albert, SK

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Henry Zavriyev, CEO of Leyad, is proud to announce the strategic purchase of South Hill Mall in Prince Albert, SK. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Leyad, a leading real estate and investment firm known for its focus on retail properties and community-centered development.

South Hill Mall, a well-established retail hub in the region, joins Leyad's growing portfolio, which already includes Cornerstone and Stockyards in Prince Albert. With this latest purchase, Leyad solidifies its position as a major player in the local retail landscape, expanding its market reach and creating new opportunities for operational efficiency and enhanced tenant services.

"With the acquisition of South Hill Mall, Leyad continues to fulfill its commitment to fostering vibrant and convenient shopping experiences for the communities we serve," said Henry Zavriyev. "This strategic investment strengthens our retail presence in Prince Albert and allows us to leverage synergies across our properties, driving greater efficiencies in management and operations."

The addition of South Hill Mall aligns with Leyad's long-term vision to develop a cohesive network of high-quality retail spaces that meet the needs of both shoppers and business partners. By integrating management systems and streamlining operations, Leyad aims to enhance the customer experience, attract new businesses, and support local economic growth.

"Having a more robust footprint in Prince Albert allows us to optimize our resources and better serve the community," Zavriyev added. "We look forward to working with current and future tenants to create a thriving retail ecosystem that benefits everyone."

About Leyad

Leyad is a leading real estate investment and development firm dedicated to creating vibrant and sustainable communities across Canada. With a diverse portfolio of retail, commercial, and residential properties, Leyad is committed to delivering value to its stakeholders and enhancing the quality of life for the communities it serves.

