QUEBEC CITY, QC, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Henry Zavriyev, CEO of Leyad Corp, is excited to announce the acquisition of Mega Centre Lebourgneuf, a premier retail destination in the heart of Quebec City. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Leyad's ongoing expansion within the Canadian retail market, underscoring its commitment to providing exceptional shopping experiences for communities across the country.



Mega Centre Lebourgneuf (CNW Group/Leyad)

Mega Centre Lebourgneuf is a well-established retail hub that serves as a key shopping destination for residents of Quebec City and surrounding areas. The acquisition aligns with Leyad's growth strategy of investing in high-quality, high-traffic retail properties that offer a diverse mix of tenants and a strong potential for future development.

"We are thrilled to add Mega Centre Lebourgneuf to our portfolio," said Henry Zavriyev, CEO of Leyad. "This acquisition represents our continued confidence in the retail market and our commitment to investing in properties that serve as vital community centers. We look forward to enhancing the shopping experience at Mega Centre Lebourgneuf and continuing to support the local economy."

As part of the acquisition, Leyad plans to implement a series of enhancements to further elevate the shopping experience at Mega Centre Lebourgneuf. These improvements will focus on modernizing the property, expanding the variety of retail offerings, and introducing new community-focused initiatives.

Leyad's acquisition of Mega Centre Lebourgneuf reflects its broader strategy to grow its presence in key markets across Canada, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of retail innovation and customer satisfaction.

About Leyad

Leyad is a leading real estate investment and development firm dedicated to creating vibrant and sustainable communities across Canada. With a diverse portfolio of retail, commercial, and residential properties, Leyad is committed to delivering value to its stakeholders and enhancing the quality of life for the communities it serves.

For media & leasing inquiries please contact:

Gregory Castiel

[email protected]

(514) 473-5363



For acquisition opportunities please contact:

Eli Erdstein

[email protected]

(514) 216-2920

SOURCE Leyad