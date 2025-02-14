Helping health care and social service professionals focus on patients, not student loan debt

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians across the country deserve and expect reliable health care. That's just as true in urban cities as it is in rural and remote communities where far too many people face steep barriers to care. Ending that divide requires investing in the people who deliver essential services, no matter where they live.

That is why, today, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Steven MacKinnon, announced that the Government of Canada moved one step closer to permanently expanding the reach of Canada Student Loan forgiveness to include more health care and social services professionals working in rural and remote communities.

Proposed changes to the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations and Canada Student Loans Regulations, pre-published today in the Canada Gazette, Part I, will allow early childhood educators, dentists, dental hygienists, pharmacists, midwives, teachers, social workers, psychologists, personal support workers and physiotherapists to be eligible for student loan forgiveness.

These changes are expected to increase the number of loan forgiveness beneficiaries by about 8,000 starting in 2025–26 and by up to 19,000 in 2034–35. It is estimated that over 10 years, more than 27,000 professionals would be encouraged to move to rural and remote areas due to this benefit.

Canadians are invited to provide comments on the proposed regulations in the Canada Gazette until March 17, 2025.

The expansion to these 10 additional occupations builds on other recent improvements to support underserved rural and remote communities, including a 50% increase to the maximum amount of forgivable Canada Student Loans for doctors and nurses and amending the definition of an underserved rural or remote community to include all rural areas and population centres of 30,000 residents or fewer.

"Providing student loan relief to health care and social service professionals working in rural and remote communities will not only help improve access to healthcare in these communities – it will also improve overall health outcomes and add talented workers to our community healthcare networks."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Steven MacKinnon

"Canadians should be able to access the care they need, no matter where they live. That's why our government is working hard to improve access to health care, mental health services and social supports for Canadians in rural and remote communities. By addressing critical workforce shortages, we will improve health outcomes, reduce isolation and strengthen the health care system that Canadians rely on."

– Minister of Health, Mark Holland

Quick facts

The Canada Student Financial Assistance Program provides Canada Student Grants and Canada Student Loans to help students pay for their post-secondary education.

Eligibility for the Canada Student Loan forgiveness to these 10 additional occupations is expected to be implemented starting in 2025–26, subject to regulatory approvals.

The Canada Student Financial Assistance Program works in partnership with 10 provinces and territories to deliver student financial assistance. Quebec , the Northwest Territories and Nunavut receive alternative payments from the Government of Canada to administer their own student financial assistance measures.

Associated links

