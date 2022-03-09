Protection, wealth, and health all in one place

TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) is pleased to introduce Prospr by Sun Life – a first-of-its-kind hybrid advice solution. Enabled through a digital platform and a team of licenced advisors, Prospr by Sun Life empowers Canadians to select, prioritize and track their goals all in one place while offering the option to speak to a licenced advisor through phone or video call. Designed to offer Sun Life Clients and Canadians a digital-first advice solution to manage their goals, Prospr by Sun Life provides a simple and intuitive Client experience.

"At Sun Life, we listen carefully to our Clients and know their needs are evolving," said Rowena Chan, President, Sun Life Financial Distributors (Canada) Inc. & Senior Vice-President, Distribution. "We understand that one size does not fit all when it comes to helping Canadians build a plan that supports their life goals. As part of our Client-first enterprise strategy, Prospr by Sun Life is adding to the Sun Life ecosystem by providing an option for Canadians to access both digital and human advice across their protection, health and investment needs."

Using planning tools and an initial needs assessment, Clients can prepare personalized, living plans that can be adapted at any time. Whether starting a family, going back to school, nearing retirement, or planning for a healthier lifestyle, Prospr by Sun Life can help Clients:

Identify, track, and reach protection, wealth and health goals (i.e., protect loved ones after death or in case of illness or injury, support health and wellness, grow savings and investments).

Get holistic advice and support from a licenced advisor.

Securely store documents and complete important paperwork through the online platform using e-signature capabilities.

"We're providing our Clients a new, innovative and flexible way to manage their health, wealth and protection goals, while leveraging data and our learnings to improve the Client and advisor experience," said Daniele Farinaccia, Vice-President, Prospr by Sun Life. "We know there are Clients who prefer meeting with an advisor in person and others who want to buy products online without human intervention. Prospr by Sun Life is our technology-led solution for those who prefer a digital solution powered by a team of advisors available to discuss recommendations and product solutions when the time is right."

To discover more about Prospr by Sun Life, visit www.prosprsunlife.ca.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.44 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Alessandra Nigro

Director, Corporate Communications

T. 416-979-4884

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Canada