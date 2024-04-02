WATSON LAKE, YT, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how municipalities let housing get built in their communities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada announced four new Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) agreements in the Yukon that will help fast track a combined total of 110 homes in the next three years and spur the construction of more than 1,000 homes over the next decade.

A total of almost $6.7 million will help these municipalities eliminate barriers to building more housing, including over $2 million for the Town of Watson Lake, over $1 million for the City of Dawson, over $2.3 million for the Village of Carmacks, and over $1.2 million for the Village of Haines Junction.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which municipalities estimate will lead to the creation of more than 750,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, villages, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

"Today's announcement will help fast track more than 100 homes in Watson Lake, Dawson, Carmacks, and Haines Junction in the next three years and over 1,000 over the next decade. We will continue working with municipalities, mayors, Indigenous partners, and all levels of government to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our municipalities are keenly aware of the housing crisis our country is currently experiencing, and they know the real needs of our communities. The Housing Accelerator Fund is an acknowledgement that the status quo is no longer sufficient. By working together, innovative initiatives led by the municipalities will remove barriers, incentivize the redevelopment of underused land, and speed up construction. In collaboration with these communities, our government is proud to help them grow and get more homes built for the people of the Yukon." – Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"On behalf of the Town of Watson Lake, we sincerely appreciate the support of the Government of Canada and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation in making this funding available to our community. With these funds we intend to increase the overall availability and affordability of housing, helping ensure everyone in Watson Lake has a safe and affordable place to call home." – Christopher Irvin, Mayor of Watson Lake

"The City of Dawson is very pleased to receive funds through the Housing Accelerator Fund program to help us increase our available housing and associated infrastructure. Through innovations such as an electronic permitting system and increased use of GIS-mapping tools, the development process will be made faster and more efficient for both applicants and municipal staff. This investment will also ensure that the town's development bylaws are reviewed to help facilitate an adequate mix of housing types in our community, including affordable housing, while enhancing our municipality's economic, social, and environmental sustainability." – William Kendrick, Mayor of Dawson

"This funding represents a significant investment in the future of our community. With the support of CMHC, we are empowered to address housing challenges and create a more vibrant and inclusive Carmacks." – Lee Bodie, Mayor of Carmacks

"The Village of Haines Junction is excited to announce its partnership with the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF). The HAF is aimed at significantly increasing the supply of affordable homes in our community. This fund will support the Village in removing barriers to the development of new homes in Haines Junction. Through this initiative, the Village of Haines Junction will receive targeted funding, enabling us to streamline processes, and create innovative solutions that promote affordable housing development." – Bruce Tomlin, Mayor of Haines Junction

Today's announcement was made by Brendan Hanley , Member of Parliament for Yukon , on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities, and Christopher Irvin , Mayor of Watson Lake .

, Member of Parliament for , on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities, and , Mayor of . Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Watson Lake will receive $2,060,000 to support its Action Plan which commits to five local initiatives that are projected to incentivize 42 additional permitted units over the next three years and help spur the construction of 105 homes over the next decade. Planned initiatives include the launch of a grant program for infill development, an incentive program to convert non-residential to residential units, amend the zoning bylaw to remove barriers to missing middle housing, create an action plan towards addressing community barriers to residential financing, and develop a policy for public-private partnership for municipal service extension.

Dawson will receive $1,037,892 to support its Action Plan which commits to six local initiatives that are projected to incentivize 18 additional permitted units over the next three years and help spur the construction of 370 homes over the next decade. Planned initiatives will seek to boost efficiencies through an e-permitting system, increase data usage through the implementation of GIS tools, review the heritage and zoning bylaws to make it easier to build housing and increase density, and create policies for multi-unit residential and sale of city property.

Carmacks will receive $2,367,074 to support its Action Plan which commits to six local initiatives that are projected to incentivize 30 additional permitted units over the next three years and help spur the construction of 471 homes over the next decade. Planned initiatives include a new incentive program for affordable housing development, implementation of an e-permitting system, amendments to their zoning bylaw, creation of policies promoting high-density, encouraging more productive use of land, and encouraging new housing types such as prefabricated and modular units.

Haines Junction will receive $1,234,637 to support its Action Plan which commits to five local initiatives that are projected to incentivize 20 additional permitted units over the next three years and help spur the construction of 90 homes over the next decade. Planned initiatives include zoning changes to remove barriers to missing middle housing and promote higher density, improvements to building permitting and approvals process, launching a new dwelling construction grant program for young residents, a review of recreation and community services, as well as the promotion of more mixed-use opportunities that can lead to more housing.

