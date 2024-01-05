IQALUIT, NU, Jan. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced it intends to invest over $27 million to fast track 459 housing units in Nunavut communities over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of 3,100 homes over the next decade. Through a greater focus on enabling higher density housing, land availability, capacity building and affordability, more homes are being built in Nunavut.

Under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), we announced our first signed agreement with the City of Iqaluit. The nearly $8.9 million will eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster, by fast tracking 160 housing units over the next three years. Iqaluit's Action Plan commits to local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. The funding will support reducing parking requirements, increasing building heights on targeted corridors, streamlining development application processes, creating a private land development framework, and expanding affordable housing delivery with non-profit providers. Iqaluit is also planning on using this funding to increase housing-related infrastructure capacity and climate resiliency.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 390,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"Today's announcement will help fast track close to 459 homes in the next three years and over 3,100 homes over the next decade. By working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government, we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The most pressing need in Nunavut is the lack of housing. Building more affordable homes in Iqaluit can result in benefits to all Nunavummiut. Working together, we can support Nunavummiut to contribute to Nunavut and Canadas economy, and while more needs to be done, this will help" - Lori Idlout, Member of Parliament for Nunavut

"We are pleased to see this federal investment in Municipalities/Hamlets via the Housing Accelerator Fund. Over the last couple of months, NHC has worked with approximately 20 Hamlets to develop applications for the HAF program and will continue to support them on the targeted implementation of these land development initiatives. Nunavut Housing Corporation looks forward to our ongoing collaboration with Hamlets and with Nunavut Association of Municipalities on strategic outcomes related to supporting land readiness to accelerate the supply of 3000 new housing units across Nunavut." - The Honourable Lorne Kusugak, Minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corporation

"This funding is called the Housing Accelerator Fund, and that is exactly what it is going to help us do. It is going to help us speed up the process of getting Iqaluit some more housing, which is one of the City's greatest needs. Opening 160 new units over three years is going to make a real difference for Iqalummiut." - Solomon Awa, Mayor of Iqaluit

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities; Lori Idlout, Member of Parliament for Nunavut ; and Solomon Awa, Mayor for the City of Iqaluit.

and Solomon Awa, Mayor for the City of Iqaluit. The City of Iqaluit's Action Plan has an emphasis on supporting affordable housing and is taking meaningful steps to overcome barriers related to density, land availability and approval timelines in the northern context.

Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy, an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca . The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy, an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca Housing Funding Initiatives Map As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of over 151,803 units and the repair of over 241,133 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

