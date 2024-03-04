GRAND-BOUCTOUCHE, NB, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the Town of Grand-Bouctouche, the Town of Champdoré, and Indian Island First Nation announced that they reached agreements to fast track a combined total of 198 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 1,800 homes over the next decade.

The agreements under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide more than $7.1 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

Grand-Bouctouche will receive nearly $2.9 million to support its Action Plan which commits to ten local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. The funding will allow for more units on single lots. It will support developing more affordable homes by offering incentive programs and partnering with non-profit housing providers. The town will also incentivize using prefabricated housing and energy-efficient housing for certain community members.

Champdoré will receive over $3.8 million to support its Action Plan which commits to eight local initiatives. Champdoré's Action Plan will streamline approval processes, support prefabricated housing, and implementing density bonusing. The initiatives will offer incentive programs for adding units to existing residences, helping cover infrastructure costs for new developments, and converting commercial spaces to residences.

Indian Island First Nation will receive $400,000 to support its Action Plan which commits to five local initiatives. The Action Plan will help increase housing workforce capacity and includes the development of a coastal adaption framework to mitigate risks associated with future extreme climate events. Initiatives also include purchasing additional land to help relocate and increase the number of homes in a flood-safe location, creating density to meet the community's needs, and leveraging strong environmental and engineering standards.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 650,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

"Today's announcement will help build more than 190 homes in Grand-Bouctouche, Champdoré, and Indian Island over the next three years and over 1,800 homes over the next decade. Rural and Indigenous communities need all levels of government to work together to help get more homes built for all Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Through to the agreements we're announcing today, hundreds of families will be able to settle in Kent County over the next few years - newcomers who will contribute to enriching their communities, both socially and economically." – The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"Grand-Bouctouche greatly appreciates the federal government's financial support for the Housing Acceleration Fund. This financial contribution and partnership represent a fine example of collaboration that will enable us to improve the obvious need for housing, which will greatly contribute to the continued growth of our community. We sincerely thank the government for its contribution. Their support and commitment are essential to the success of our communities." – Aldéo Saulnier, Mayor of the Town of Grand-Bouctouche

"We are very appreciative of the federal government for its crucial financial support with the Housing Acceleration Fund. This essential contribution strengthens our ability to meet the growing housing needs in our communities. Together, we are working to build a future where housing is accessible to all. Thank you to the government for its valuable partnership and continued support in achieving this vital goal for our region." – Jean-Pierre Richard, Mayor of the Town of Champdoré

"This HAF funding will be a huge impact on the community, it really shows how strong this current leadership is. The membership will be glad knowing this HAF project will address the housing needs in the community plus other components in the proposal. This proposal will create safe and healthy aspects in the community." – Chief Ken Barlow, Indian Island First Nation

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Aldéo Saulnier, Mayor of the Town of Grand- Bouctouche , Jean-Pierre Richard , Mayor of the Town of Champdoré, and Peter Levi , Band Administrator, Indian Island First Nation.

, , Mayor of the Town of Champdoré, and , Band Administrator, Indian Island First Nation. Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

